Holiday Cheers for Frontline Workers as Cooper Foundation Honors Police and Polyclinic Staff

The Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation for Belize, in collaboration with The Cart Stop and San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Arana, hosted a Police Awards and Christmas Appreciation Party on December 16th at The Cart Stop, honoring members of the San Pedro Police Formation for their service to the community. Earlier, on December 12th, the foundation also held a Christmas appreciation event to recognize the doctors and nurses of the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic II.

Both events were held as gestures of gratitude during the holiday season, acknowledging the dedication and sacrifices of frontline workers. At the police appreciation gathering, Joseph Cooper welcomed attendees and thanked officers for their continued efforts in maintaining law and order under often challenging conditions. “I know it’s not the easiest job and it’s not the most respected job in the world at times, but it needs to be, because without law and order, we have nothing else,” Cooper stated.

During the event, several awards were presented, including Officer of the Month for September, October, and November, as well as recognition for top arrests and summonses during the period. A raffle was also held, with a one-night stay at Las Terrazas Garden View Condo, including breakfast for two, awarded to Police Constable Gabriel Cruz.

The December 12th celebration at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic honored healthcare workers for their commitment, compassion, and ongoing service to the island community. Doctors and nurses were recognized for their tireless efforts to provide care and support public health in San Pedro throughout the year.

Leading up to the holiday celebrations, the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation continued its support for frontline workers by presenting monthly police awards recognizing achievements from September through November 2025. Acknowledgment was also extended to community partners, including Black Pearl Restaurant, for supporting the police by hosting meetings and providing meals, thereby strengthening community-police relations. Tactical units and Special Branch officers were also recognized for their contributions.

Cooper reiterated the foundation’s appreciation for frontline workers, stating, “We wanted to host these parties to show our appreciation and let you know that you’re very welcome here and you’re very appreciated by us.” Police representatives also addressed attendees, commending collective efforts and encouraging continued collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

The holiday appreciation events boosted morale among essential frontline workers and reinforced the importance of community support. Organizers expressed hope that similar initiatives will continue into 2026, helping to foster a safer and healthier San Pedro.