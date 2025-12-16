Holiday Magic on Stage as SPDA Dancers Perform Winter Wonderland

The San Pedro Dance Academy (SPDA) staged its annual Christmas show, themed “Dancing Through a Winter Wonderland,” on Saturday, December 13, inside the San Pedro Lions Den. The evening production, which began at 6PM, drew families and community supporters for a festive showcase of youth dance performances.

The family-oriented event featured students from beginner to senior levels, with food and drinks available for purchase and a lively holiday atmosphere throughout the venue. From the outset, hosts emphasized that the night celebrated fun, hard work, Christmas spirit, and talent, noting that dancers had been practicing for weeks under the guidance of instructors Calman Hall and Karissa Vasquez in preparation for the showcase.

Audiences were invited to “step into a world where snowflakes shimmer and music sparkles” as the program unfolded with themed routines. Performances included “Let It Go” by the Twinkle Stars, “Winter Wonderland” by the Juniors, “Winter Fairies” by the Beginners, “Journey of the Three” and “Wicked Winter Wind” by the Seniors, and “Dance of the Winter Bells” by the Junior Advanced group, leading into the intermission.

Organizers described the show as the culmination of months of training and year-long support from parents, families, and local partners. Emphasis was also placed on maintaining a child-friendly environment, with reminders to keep the venue smoke-free and to keep performance areas clear, underscoring the academy’s focus on safety and on creating a welcoming space for young performers.

Following intermission, additional routines, including “Run Run Rudolph,” “A Dashing Dazzle,” “A Winter’s Lullaby,” “The Winter’s Beat,” and “Frozen in Time,” highlighted each level of the academy. The program concluded with a combined performance of “Dancing Through a Winter Wonderland,” followed by the distribution of certificates to participating dancers.

Participation awards were presented to all dancers, with special “Most Improved Dancer” awards recognizing students who demonstrated significant growth and development over the year. The awards were presented to Zeylee Reyes of the Twinkle Stars, Alessia Sanchez of the Beginners, Rosie Peralta of the Juniors, River Fennema of the Junior Advanced group, Hacinta Ramos of Seniors A, and Tyana Michael of Seniors B. A highlight of the evening was the announcement of Dancer of the Year, which was awarded to Avri Smith of the Junior Advanced group in recognition of her dedication, growth, and overall performance throughout the year.

During the evening, the host extended appreciation to sponsors and supporters, including the San Pedro Town Council, the San Pedro Lions Club, the San Pedro Fire Station, Carlo and Ernie’s Runaway Bar, Annie’s Pastries, KV Creations, Tacos La Diosa, Manelly’s Ice Cream Parlor, Akasha Restaurant, and Antojitos La Grecia. Gratitude was also expressed to SPDA board members, group leaders, and teachers Irma Palmer, Karla Nunez, Ms. Candice, Eni Gonzalez, Alexis Demuth, Emma Albert, Calman Hall, Karissa Vasquez, Yakarelis Rivero, and Emilie Gomez for their continued guidance and dedication throughout the year.

Special thanks were extended to volunteers Gian Rivero, Shamir Guerrero, Princessa Ericson, Emerson Michael, Gladys Ancona, Abel Dorado, Crystal Alvarez, and Yolanda Reyes for their behind-the-scenes support. Raffle prize donations were provided by Akasha Restaurant, Sunset Lounge, Carlo and Ernie’s Runaway Bar, Annie’s Pastries, KV Creations, Tacos La Diosa, Manelly’s Ice Cream Parlor, and Antojitos La Grecia, adding to the excitement of the evening.

In closing remarks, organizers thanked families for their continued support throughout 2025 and invited the community to return in the new year as the academy continues its training and community performances. They expressed hope that the success of “Dancing Through a Winter Wonderland” will lead to expanded enrollment, continued sponsorship, and future shows that further cement the San Pedro Dance Academy’s place in San Pedro’s cultural calendar.