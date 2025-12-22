San Pedro Families Enjoy Free Christmas Photo Sessions

Families in San Pedro Town received complimentary Christmas-themed portraits at Central Park on Thursday, December 18th, between 5PM and 8PM, during a community photo shoot led by local photographer Kalib Cortez of Lit Media San Pedro. The event, promoted under the slogans “Because memories are the real gift” and “Every family deserves a memory,” drew residents to the heart of town for free professional photographs set against Central Park’s festive Christmas décor.

Cortez explained that the initiative stemmed from his ongoing efforts to offer free photo sessions to families who typically cannot afford professional photography. While he has hosted similar efforts before, this was the first time the project was carried out at this scale. He noted that an early-morning social media post announcing the idea generated an overwhelming response, with many families sharing personal circumstances in hopes of securing a spot. The strong interest prompted him to seek formal support and relocate the shoot to Central Park.

In preparation for the event, Cortez approached the San Pedro Town Council and received backing from the Mayor and Councilor Dianeli Arana. He also invited fellow photographers to volunteer their time and talents. Additional support came from several local sponsors, including KFed Promotions, Transit Experts, Regal Smouk Hookah Lounge, One 4 the Road, Women, Youth & Children Affairs, Caye Printing Studio, and Daniel’s Mechanic Shop. These sponsors provided items such as apples, juices, and treats to ensure children remained comfortable while waiting their turn.

Five photography teams—Cortez, Pablo Garcia, Galy Vasquez, Dream Films, and Seavu Media—worked in rotation throughout the evening. The system aimed to keep each session to approximately ten minutes, with families receiving about five images tailored to their household size and composition. Garcia said he volunteered because many local photographers primarily serve tourists and wanted the opportunity “to give back to the community,” noting that while photography is often considered a luxury, it plays a vital role in preserving family history and memories.

William Portillo of Seavu Media, who typically focuses on vacation-home photography for short-term rentals, described the event as an opportunity for collaboration among “photographer brothers” while contributing to a larger community purpose. Organizers said the strong turnout and level of sponsorship could pave the way for similar free photo sessions during future holiday seasons, helping establish accessible family portrait sessions as a meaningful tradition in San Pedro.