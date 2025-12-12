Island Academy brings holiday magic to the stage

On December 10th, The Island Academy in San Pedro hosted its annual Christmas Program. This much-anticipated celebration brought together families, teachers, and community members for an evening of festive cheer and student talent. Beginning at 7PM, guests gathered under tents on the school compound, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere despite the cool December breeze. The event once again reaffirmed its role as one of the most cherished traditions on the school calendar.

The program featured a variety of performances from students across multiple grade levels. Young performers delighted the audience with spirited renditions of Christmas classics such as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” filling the night with familiar melodies that sparked excitement among children and adults alike. A humorous and light-hearted holiday play, Need a Little Christmas Vacation, added theatrical flair to the evening, showcasing not only the students’ acting abilities but also their confidence and teamwork.

Behind the scenes, teachers and support staff dedicated weeks of preparation to ensure the program’s success. This included organizing rehearsals, coordinating costumes, managing sound and staging, and guiding students through each step of the creative process. The school also recognized the invaluable assistance of parents and volunteers, whose contributions, from helping with props to supporting their children’s rehearsals, played a key role in bringing the event together.

Principal Wilma Gonzalez expressed her pride and appreciation for the collective effort, stating, “We are very proud of all the work our students and teachers have put forth. This occasion shines love and hope in each of their families.” She emphasized that the Christmas show not only celebrates student achievement but also reinforces essential values such as gratitude, compassion, and community spirit.

The Island Academy’s annual Christmas show continues to strengthen ties within the school community, offering students a meaningful platform to express themselves creatively and confidently. Organizers hope to see the tradition continue to evolve and inspire even greater participation in the years ahead, ensuring that the joy and magic of the holiday season remain vibrant on the island.