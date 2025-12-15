Island Students Shine in Annual Christmas Show

Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) hosted its annual Christmas show on Wednesday, December 11th, at 6PM at Sagebrush Church in San Pedro. The festive evening brought together parents, friends, and community supporters for a student-led showcase of songs, dances, and dramatic performances celebrating the Christmas season.

Principal Amanda Burgos welcomed attendees and encouraged the audience to remain attentive and supportive of the children throughout the program. The show featured performances by students from Infant I through Standard VI and concluded with a spirited group rendition of “Feliz Navidad” by students and staff.

The program opened with the announcement of the school’s student council election results, an initiative coordinated by teachers Reynaldo and Yareli. The newly elected council members were President Teana Jacob, Vice President Noah Bolanges, Second Counselor Josiah Rivas, and First Counselor Cairos Aguilar.

Following the announcements, performances commenced with Infant I and II singing “C is for the Christ Child.” Standard I students performed a dance to a remix of “Deck the Halls” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” while Standard II presented the drama “Santa’s New School” and danced to “Santa Is Coming to Town.” Standard III followed with a dance to “Last Christmas,” Standard IV performed the “Golden Christmas Remix,” Standard V danced to “Light of the World,” and Standard VI concluded the performances with a “Christmas Remix.” Throughout the evening, Ms. Mandy entertained the audience with light-hearted Christmas jokes, including playful puns on “Silent Night” and “Noel.”

The student council initiative originated from classroom-level elections for class presidents and later expanded to a school-wide process after students presented the idea to the principal. Interested students submitted candidacy letters, formed teams such as “Due Presidency” and “Lead for Changes,” delivered campaign speeches, and encouraged their peers to vote. Coordinators noted that the elected students will officially begin their terms in January 2026 and are expected to serve the school community, including parents and fellow students.

Teacher Reynaldo expressed pride in the process, stating, “I’m super proud of them. I know that the students chose the right winners. They feel like these are going to be great leaders for our school.” Principal Burgos also shared her appreciation, saying, “We are so grateful to have you here… supporting us and specially making our events successful.”

Christmas shows are an annual tradition for most island pre-schools and primary schools, giving an opportunity for students to showcase their talents while strengthening ties among schools, families, and the wider community.