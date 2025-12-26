Children Receive Toys at Living Word Church Christmas Outreach

Living Word Church in San Pedro hosted its annual Christmas Outreach on December 24th at 7PM in the parking lot of Caribbean Chicken in the DFC area. The community-focused event brought together church members, families, and children for an evening of worship, performances, and gift distribution.

The program opened with a welcome prayer, followed by remarks from the evening’s master of ceremonies, church member Rachel Juarez. Praise and worship music followed as volunteers circulated among attendees, distributing cupcakes and sodas. A short message was later delivered, recounting the Christmas story and encouraging those present to reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ beyond gifts and celebrations. The segment concluded with an altar call.

The Hearts on Fire children’s team presented a choreographed dance, while children from the church performed a drama set to the song Only a Holy God, depicting the birth of Christ. Young performer Noel Garcia also sang during the program, and the church’s men’s group delivered an energetic drama titled Champion. Organizers noted that the presentations were the result of several weeks of rehearsals aimed at engaging families and children.

Before the distribution of toys, Pastor Ian outlined the ground rules for the giveaway. Children remained seated while church members moved through the area to distribute toys. Tickets had been issued beforehand to manage the process, and each child in attendance received a gift.

The event reinforced community ties during the Christmas season, providing toys and a festive experience for dozens of children. Church leaders indicated that the initiative remains an important part of their annual outreach efforts and may continue to grow in the years ahead.