San Pedro welcomes 2026 with New Year’s Eve celebrations

San Pedro Town ushered in 2026 with a New Year’s Eve celebration at Saca Chispas Field on Tuesday, December 31, beginning at 10PM. The event was organized by the San Pedro Town Council and featured DJ Jash and the Gilharry-7 Band as the main entertainers, and a fireworks display at midnight.

The festivities transformed the Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, commonly known as Saca Chispas Field, into a lively hub of music and celebration. Live DJ sets carried through the night, drawing residents and visitors alike to dance under the stars as anticipation built toward the midnight countdown.

This marked another year that the New Year’s Eve festivities were hosted at Saca Chispas Field rather than Central Park, continuing the venue’s growing role as a central location for large community gatherings, including Mother’s Day celebrations and other public events. The informal setup featured upbeat music, food vendors, and children’s trampolines, keeping the festive mood alive without formal speeches ahead of the countdown.

The countdown to the New Year was led by reigning Miss San Pedro Miley Chi, alongside San Pedro Town councillors Marina Kay and Adaly Ayuso. As the clock struck midnight, a colorful fireworks display lit up the night sky, officially marking the start of 2026.

Across the island, several restaurants and bars hosted New Year’s Eve parties for both residents and visitors, featuring live music, themed events, and countdown celebrations that ran well into the early hours. These gatherings reflected the island’s vibrant nightlife and its appeal as a festive destination during the holiday season.

One of the long-standing island favorites was the annual New Year’s Eve dance hosted by the San Pedro Lions Club at the San Pedro Lions Den. The event drew a large crowd and ran into the early hours of New Year’s morning, offering a traditional, lively option for those welcoming 2026 with music, dancing, and community spirit.