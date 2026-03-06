Mayor Nuñez Addresses Controversial Allegations, Confirms Plans for 2027 Re-Election Bid

San Pedro Town Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez sat for an exclusive interview on March 3rd, addressing recent allegations made against him by political opponents via radio and social media. The discussion, held at the San Pedro Town Council offices, covered claims of a supposed U.S. court subpoena, alleged ties to a family business, accusations of the misuse of council funds, concerns about transparency, and the dismissal of a contracted service provider. Nuñez categorically denied the accusations and confirmed plans to seek a third mayoral term in 2027.

The allegations surfaced prominently on Wave Radio’s Facebook page and during a February 17th press conference by UDP Senator Gabriel Zetina. Zetina accused Nuñez of questionable dealings and a lack of transparency surrounding the NuPalm Island Lounge project. Nuñez clarified that the establishment is a family-linked bar and members’ club that had been operational before he was elected mayor in 2021. He described the accusations as baseless attempts to undermine his integrity, noting that no subpoena has been served or received and that there are no links to any court case in the United States. He added that legal action has been initiated in the form of a cease-and-desist letter against Wave Radio regarding what he described as false claims, supported by screenshots of the original social media posts, which were later edited.

Before becoming mayor, Nuñez built a public service track record beginning in 2012 as the sole People’s United Party (PUP) councilor at the San Pedro Town Council. During that time, he handled responsibilities related to police security, drug awareness initiatives, and the Neighborhood Watch program. After being elected mayor in 2021 and re-elected for the 2024–2027 term, Nuñez said he has consistently filed annual asset declarations with the Integrity Commission since his time as a councilor, with another declaration due this year. He also noted that the council undergoes regular audits tied to municipal bonds issued over the past 20 years, which he said helps ensure financial oversight and counters allegations of personal gain. According to Nuñez, the 2024 audit followed standard timelines despite recent public complaints.

During the interview, Nuñez maintained his position that the allegations are unfounded. “These allegations are completely false. They’re trying very hard to hit me personally… Even so, I haven’t received any negative feedback from the public,” he said.

Nuñez also addressed claims raised during Zetina’s press conference about a council driver who alleged unjust treatment in a land matter and was subsequently dismissed. Nuñez explained that the person in question had previously received complaints involving vehicle tampering, charging students for rides, delaying school transportation due to personal errands such as oil pickups, and transporting adults despite an agreement that the service was intended only for students. According to Nuñez, the he surrendered his keys before the official termination process and was paid his salary, along with the required notice payment.

The mayor also dismissed allegations that council workers receiving multiple salaries are violating employment rules. He explained that there is currently no formal policy preventing council employees from holding outside jobs, provided they fulfill their duties and the outside employment does not interfere with their responsibilities at the council.

Looking ahead, Nuñez confirmed his intention to run for a third term in the 2027 mayoral election. He said the decision is driven by residents’ requests to continue infrastructure improvements and maintain unity within the community. “We want the public to know that we are here to unite this town and not to divide the town. We are here to continue the progress we’re here to make San Pedro the best island possible,” he said.