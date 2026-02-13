Trade License Fee Increases Cause Concern in Belmopan; San Pedro Trade License Fee Unaffected

As of February 10th, businesses in Belmopan have faced sharp increases in trade license fees, with some reportedly rising from $2,500 to $18,000—a 700% increase—prompting concern among business owners and allegedly prompting some closures. The development stems from a citywide review by the Belmopan Trade License Board and has affected multiple establishments, despite a national deferral of the new Trade License Act.

According to Belmopan Mayor Pablo Cawich, the increases resulted from reassessments that uncovered incomplete files and previously low fee assessments. He also stated that the new trade license fee regime has not yet been implemented. Meanwhile, UDP caretaker Khalid Belisle criticized the increases as unlawful, citing the Trade License Amendment Bill, which proposed a 10% annual cap for three years. However, the bill has not yet been ratified. Business owners have described the hikes as burdensome, comparing them to “death by a thousand cuts.”

Belize previously planned to implement a reformed system under the Trade Licensing Act (Chapter 66), shifting calculations to a business’s production area, with implementation set for January 1, 2025. In San Pedro, the Town Council hosted public sessions in October 2024 to educate businesses on the proposed changes, emphasizing revenue neutrality and greater transparency. However, the Government deferred the Act in December 2025, leaving municipal trade license assessments in San Pedro unchanged.

San Pedro Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez addressed the reform, stating: “There was a trade license reform done, but never implemented. Trade licenses should now be calculated by the size of the production area. However, it won’t be implemented in San Pedro anytime soon. And even if eventually an increase is made, it will be a gradual one. Because the different municipalities have the option to increase, but they don’t have to.”

While Belmopan businesses are facing immediate financial strain, San Pedro’s position suggests minimal short-term impact on local businesses, with any potential increases expected to be gradual if introduced.