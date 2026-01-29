Liquor License Board Holds Annual Meeting in San Pedro

The San Pedro Town Council’s Liquor License Board held its mandatory annual general meeting on Wednesday, January 27th, at the Lions Den. The meeting brought together liquor license holders and community members to discuss 2026 renewals, compliance requirements, and ongoing challenges.

The meeting was chaired by Gerardo Reyes, chairman of the San Pedro Liquor License Board, and attended by members of the San Pedro Town Council. Town Council Administrator Rene Guzman was also present and commended the strong turnout and engagement from license holders.

Reyes explained that the meeting is a legal requirement held at the end of January each year. It provides an opportunity for license holders to ask questions and receive guidance on licensing matters. Hundreds of license holders were represented across multiple categories, including malt, shop, restaurant, hotel, publican special, publican general, nightclub, members club, beer, and convenience store licenses.

He reminded license holders that required inspections and paperwork begin in October with the Health Department, Fire Department, and Police Department. He added that specifications and requirements are available for free on the San Pedro Town Council’s website.

Reyes also discussed zoning measures implemented in collaboration with the Town Council to guide new applications. He noted that more than 120 liquor license applications are submitted annually, averaging more than ten per month. Applicants must first pass inspections from the Fire Department, Health Department, and Police Department, and obtain a trade license before appearing before the board.

Key compliance reminders included shops closing by 9PM and bars by midnight. Noise pollution remains a concern, with representatives from the Department of the Environment, Police Department, and Fire Department present to address enforcement.

Fire safety requirements were also emphasized, including installing fire extinguishers and clearly marked emergency exits. Reyes acknowledged enforcement challenges in mixed-use residential and commercial areas but stressed that written complaints submitted to the Town Council trigger formal reviews. These reviews can result in discussions, warnings, or license suspensions.

“The liquor license is a privilege and can be suspended and even cancelled,” Reyes stated.

The board evaluates several factors, including location, parking availability, proximity to residential areas, and existing nearby services. “We consider if there are already enough businesses offering that service,” Reyes said, emphasizing the need for balance within San Pedro’s tourism-driven economy. The exact number of approved licenses was not disclosed because many applications remain incomplete.

Guzman reported positive participation at the meeting and increased awareness among license holders of their responsibilities. He confirmed that trade licenses are required before liquor licenses are issued. The Town Council issues an average of three to five new trade licenses per month, often for shops, restaurants, and delis, totaling approximately 50 to 60 new licenses annually.

Both Reyes and Guzman urged license holders to remain compliant. Reyes called for adherence to regulations to ensure community harmony, while Guzman reiterated that operating licenses are a privilege. Penalties for unlicensed operations include fines, police enforcement, and possible closures.

The meeting reinforced the importance of responsible alcohol service and regulatory compliance amid San Pedro’s continued growth and expanding tourism sector.