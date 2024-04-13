Noise Regulations in San Pedro: What are the rules, and who enforces the law?

Several island residents have expressed discontent with the excessive noise affecting their neighborhoods. Whether it is blaring music from entertainment events or another type of loud noise, it appears that next to traffic, noise pollution is one of the biggest complaints on the island. The San Pedro Liquor Licensing Board is responsible for issuing liquor licenses and extensions for recreational events after hours. As per the law, sound levels must not exceed 70 decibels, a unit used to measure the relative loudness of sounds. The liquor licensing board is reportedly monitoring the situation and advised the public to report these disturbances to the San Pedro Police Station on Pescador Drive or call them at 206-2022.

The San Pedro Town Council or the liquor licensing board have not commented on this issue brought up by several islanders. However, when an establishment applies for a liquor license or extension, they are advised about the allowed sound levels. The Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Act notes that ‘the sound of any kind be kept down to such a level that the closest neighbor or business does not experience any noise disturbances.’ The police said they enforce this law, and anyone breaking this regulation can expect the event to be shut down if there is no compliance. The island police encourage residents to make such reports. They said businesses that do not abide by the law may see their liquor licenses suspended by the liquor licensing board.

In responding to complaints, police have increased their visits to various liquor establishments with live bands or DJs. This activity is being conducted to monitor the music coming out of the premises and speak to the neighbors to see if they have any complaints or concerns. Moving forward, they hope for the cooperation of those establishments with open-air events to keep their music at a level that neighbors, police, and the liquor licensing board are satisfied with.

Some rules, particularly for extensions or special licenses, include crowd control and stopping sales of alcohol at closing time. Additionally, other rules also required the establishment to have a minimum of two security personnel, control the disposal of garbage, and sell alcoholic beverages in paper or plastic cups.

The regulations to tackle noise pollution also apply to anyone emitting unreasonable noise from any premises. The individual may also be prosecuted if a report is made. Noise pollution, also known as environmental noise, is considered to harm humans and animals as well. Thus, business establishments and individuals are asked to be mindful of those residing near them.