ACES Wildlife Rescue Facility subjected to unregulated sound violations

Press Release – Ambergris Caye, Belize – March 30, 2024 – ACES Wildlife Rescue needs your urgent assistance!

The property next door to Aces Wildlife Rescue used to be a quiet Yoga Retreat. It is now a loud outdoor concert arena. Literally feet away from where our animals are healing from illnesses and injuries there is to be a concert stage, booming bass music, DJs set-up, lights, the works. Our wildlife rehabilitation patients must have a stress-free, quiet, and natural environment to heal. Loud music, lights, and human activity causes so much stress, it will undoubtably harm their recovery and may actually kill these delicate creatures.

We have tried every avenue to reach a compromise with the managers of Castaway Beach Resort, but to no avail. All communication has ceased, the resort has deliberately and maliciously cut down all of barrier brush on our fence-line and made it quite clear that ACES Wildlife Rescue will get no consideration or favors from them at all. Ever. Despite admitting that Castaway and ACES are both situated in a residential area, their plans to establish a regular outdoor concert arena continue, construction noises and bright lights persist well into the night, and the sound-checks for Easter Saturday’s concert event shook us to the core. The volume was incredible – literally causing vibrations in our rehabilitation enclosures and terrifying our patients.

Aces non-profit has been assisting San Pedranos with wildlife issues free-of-charge for over 15 years. Literally thousands of people have called our hotline, and we respond to over 400 requests for help every year. We have taken in over 1000 wild animals in need in just the last few years alone. This could all end because of Castaway Beach Resort. We’ve requested help from all the proper channels, such as the Department of Environment, Forest Dept, and San Pedro Town Council, without success. We are now appealing to our community to help us save the Island’s only Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Facility.

How you can help:

Write a letter objecting to the issuance of permits for a concert venue right next door to a wildlife rehab facility: [email protected]

Petition the liquor licensing board to revoke Castaway’s Liquor License as they are in direct violation of the Island’s noise pollution laws (use this link for the complaint form https://sanpedrotowncouncil.org/liquor-license/)

Sign our online petition: https://chng.it/QVj94SBShq

Write a brief testimonial and/or objection on ACES’s Facebook page in response to their recent post. ACES can present these to the Town Council on your behalf.

The future of YOUR wildlife rescue service is a stake. Please support ACES before it’s too late.