Enormous crocodile caught in Caye Caulker; safely removed and relocated

An adult crocodile, measuring nine feet in length, was captured on Wednesday, August 31st, near a guest house in Caye Caulker Village. The wild animal was safely removed from the area with the assistance of the Fisheries Department. The crocodile was later transported to Ambergris Caye, where ACES Wildlife Rescue assisted with relocating the crocodile.

According to witnesses in Caye Caulker, the crocodile was spotted near a guest house. Caye Caulker residents Richard Gill and Amado Watson reportedly tackled the animal and were able to subdue it. They contacted ACES Wild Rescue on Ambergris Caye, who contacted the Caye Caulker Marine Reserve and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Members of the Fisheries Department, and Hol Chan then transported the crocodile off Caye Caulker for relocation.

ACES Wildlife Rescue assisted the fisheries officers with the release of the animal. According to ACES, he was new to their database; thus, he was tagged and released at an unspecified location. They noted that the crocodile might return to his point of origin, or at least to the general area. ACES explained that crocodiles are territorial, most of the time, they find their way home, and relocation is rarely a long-term solution to the human-crocodile conflict. The wildlife rescue organization advises those living in close proximity to crocodiles to seek long-term coexistence measures to ensure safe cohabitation. ACES can be reached for advice on what steps to take and achieve this balance of coexistence with wildlife.

ACES can be contacted at telephone numbers +501-623-7920 or +501-637-8769. Email them at [email protected] or visit their site www.aceswildliferescue.org for more information on their work.

