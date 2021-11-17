Win a brand-new motorbike at Aces Wildlife Rescue’s first annual Christmas raffle

Aces Wildlife Rescue, the only wildlife rehabilitation organization serving Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, is hosting a Christmas raffle with fabulous prizes up for grab. Among these is a brand new 2022 Honda xr150 motorbike. The drawing will be held on Christmas eve at 8PM at The Truck Stop north of San Pedro Town. Tickets are BZ$50 each and are available at The Truck Stop or ACES by calling 623-7920. All proceeds go to support Aces operations.

Over the past two years, the non-profit organization has evolved from focusing singularly on crocodile conservation and conflict management to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. Their workload has increased drastically with the number of injured and ill animals that come through their facility needing specialized care.

This critical service means increased medical bills, food bills, electricity bills, and construction costs as the animals need housing, feeding, veterinary care, and sometimes professional consultation. Thus, the first annual raffle will mitigate these costs, ensuring Aces can continue providing for wild animals in need. Tickets are limited, with only 1,000 available. On the evening of the drawing, three lucky winners will have the chance to walk away with the following prizes.

The first-place prize is a brand new 2022 Honda xr150 motorbike. Of importance is that the winner is responsible for applying and obtaining the necessary permits from San Pedro Town Council. The second-place prize is a two-night stay at Victoria House for two with breakfast both mornings and dinner one evening. The third-place prize is a BZ$200 gift certificate for Jyoto Sushi Restaurant.

The wildlife rescue service looks forward to the community’s support and to continue serving them in 2022. Through community outreach, education, predator conflict resolution, and providing aid to those in need, Aces hopes to minimize the impact on the local ecology and find a balance between people and nature as the island continues to develop further.

