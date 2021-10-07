Excessive Noise from Motor Vehicles













The Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics through the Department of Transport hereby reminds owners and drivers of motor vehicles, particularly tractor trucks and motorcyclists, that operating such vehicles in a manner that causes excessive noise is prohibited. This is in accordance with regulations 128, 135, and 136 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations.

No vehicle shall be used on any public road if it is not equipped with a silencer to reduce the noise from its exhaust, and no tractor truck shall use Jake brakes within any municipal boundary.

The department will be carrying out enforcement operations throughout the country to ensure compliance with these regulations.

Excessive or unreasonable noise is a public nuisance that affects community residents; therefore, it is encouraged that drivers of tractor trucks refrain from using Jake Brakes in residential areas and silent zone areas.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS