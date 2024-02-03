San Pedro Liquor License Board hosts annual liquor license renewal meeting

Hundreds of business owners attended the annual Liquor Licensing Board meeting at the San Pedro Lions Den on Tuesday, January 30th , to renew their liquor licenses. For many, it was a swift routine renewal, while others were notified about specific regulations they must adhere to in order to hold a liquor license. San Pedro Liquor Board members reviewed the license applications before approval. The meeting, headed by Chairman Gerardo Reyes included the presence of the San Pedro Police Formation, Health Department, and Fire Service. Following the meetings, the liquor board said that 75% of the applications were renewed and is in the process of approving others in the coming days.

The annual meeting took place at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. The gathering to renew the liquor licenses started at 9AM. Those in attendance applied to renew their licenses in a wide range of categories ranging from shop, beer, convenience, night club, publican’s special, hotel, and restaurant liquor licenses, to name a few. According to Liquor Board clerk Sammy Caliz, all applications were scrutinized, and some were rejected due to incomplete documentation. At the end of the day, he said they approved approximately 289 permits. He added that there are over 400 registered applicants. While they look forward to processing the rest, the liquor board plans to host another meeting only for Publican’s Special liquor license applicants.

Regulations remain unchanged

The San Pedro Liquor Board stated that there are no changes to existing liquor license regulations. Some of the main ones discussed apply to grocery stores/shops. They are to stop selling alcohol at 9PM and close as well. It was discussed that drinking outside these establishments is prohibited under the law. The island liquor board addressed this issue, stating it has been agreed upon that all with a shop liquor or beer license need to abide by these regulations and close by 9PM. They indicated certain shops could stay open after 9PM and sell alcohol under a Convenience Store License. Other regulations mentioned were regarding nightclubs. The regulations required all nightclubs to have more than one fire exit, ample parking areas, and no blockage of streets impeding access to emergency vehicles (fire department/police). Some issues highlighted are soundproofing, safety, and increased fights in certain establishments.

To enforce these regulations, Caliz said the board will partner with the San Pedro Police Formation. They will try to deter the consumption of alcohol outside of shops. According to him, the police will exercise more checks and ensure that businesses adhere to these regulations. The police will also monitor how these liquor licenses are used in other establishments like nightclubs. The island police force will be working with the liquor board to identify violators who may risk getting their licenses revoked.

The San Pedro Liquor Board asks stakeholders to work with the local authorities, respect the regulations, and promote a safe business environment in their establishment and on the island.

