Regulations on alcohol sales on Good Friday

In December 2022, an amendment was made to the Intoxicating Liquor Licensing Regulation, which allows most establishments to sell alcohol on Good Friday during the Easter weekend starting from March 29th. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the Town Council stated on Tuesday, March 26th, that only Public and General Liquor Licenses (wholesale) holders, including those with Malt licenses (retail), will not be allowed to operate on Good Friday.

A memorandum was sent by Commissioner of Police Chester Williams to all police formations across the country, explaining the regulations regarding the hours of operation allowed for certain businesses selling alcohol. According to the memo, no liquor shall be exposed for sale, sold, consumed, or delivered on such premises when it is required to be closed. No person other than the license holder or the employees shall be on the licensed premises. In the case of restaurants, alcohol can only be sold to a customer who is purchasing food and consuming the liquor with the meal.

Apart from the Public and General Liquor licenses, the list of liquor licenses allowed to operate during Good Friday of the 2024 Easter Holidays, as per the regulations, include establishments with a Shop and Beer license, which must close their premises at 9 PM. Hotel and Restaurant liquor license holders must close by midnight. If they need an extension, permission must be obtained first from the chairperson of the liquor licensing board.

Those with a Member’s Club liquor license can operate until 3 AM, nightclubs until 2 AM, Convenience Store liquor license holders until their usual time at midnight, and stakeholders with a Special Liquor license will be allowed to operate until midnight.

The San Pedro Police Formation expects additional police officers from the mainland to help with the weekend workload. They wish everyone a happy holiday and ask the public to cooperate and abide by the regulations. Those celebrating Easter on the island are reminded to be mindful and not to drink and drive or to have a designated driver. The island police force will be working at full capacity to keep everyone safe.

The San Pedro Town Council wishes everyone a Happy Easter and encourages residents and visitors to respect the different religious activities that will be taking place, particularly on Friday.

In case of any emergencies, the following telephone numbers can be contacted: San Pedro Police (206-2022), San Pedro Fire Department (206-2372), Ambergris Hope Hospital (629-3618), Triple R Emergency Response team (627-1117), Island Emergency Services (615-2998), and Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic (226-2536).