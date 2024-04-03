Thousands enjoy Easter holidays on Ambergris Caye

Over Easter, locals and tourists in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, celebrated with religious events and beach activities. The celebrations took place in various locations across the island, including the popular Secret Beach on the northwest coast of Ambergris Caye. Visitors began arriving on Thursday, March 28th, eager to enjoy the festivities on La Isla Bonita.

On Good Friday, the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church performed its annual Passion of Christ play, re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, one of the main religious events on the island. The play began with a procession at 1 PM through the main streets of San Pedro, featuring the arrest of Jesus, a trial, beating, and his execution by crucifixion in Central Park.

Joel Magaña, a participant in the play, explained that the reenactment is a reminder that Jesus Christ did not die for nothing. “He died to save us; he gave his life for us,” he said. Another team member, Ana Najarro, added that the play aims to highlight what Jesus Christ underwent before his execution. She noted that Christ died at the hands of people who, at that time, did not believe he was the son of God. In the central park, Christ was crucified along with two other persons, who in the Bible are described as thieves. The play ends with Christ’s body being lowered from the cross and taken to a burial site. The story ends with his resurrection.

Starting Saturday, families went to the beach for a fun and refreshing day at the sea. Several Boca del Rio establishments hosted beach parties with DJs and food and drink specials for the whole family. Many of the parties went well into the later hours of the night, with popular spots like the Holiday Hotel hosting live concerts.

On Easter Sunday, many went to Secret Beach off the island’s west coast. This popular and expanding beach destination was crowded with plenty of entertainment and activities. The weather was excellent, attracting more people to this slice of paradise.

Overall, businesses on the island reported a boost in their economic activity and thanked their patrons for choosing them and the island for the Easter holidays. The San Pedro Traffic Department was also busy trying to keep order on the roads, while the San Pedro Police Formation did its job of keeping the island safe. Gratefully, no major crime incidents were reported by the authorities throughout the weekend; however, several traffic accidents did occur.