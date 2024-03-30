Safety Measures for Easter Holiday

Press Release – As the Easter holiday approaches, the Belize Police Department reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety of all road users across the country. With an anticipated increase in traffic during this festive period, the police department’s aim is to increase road safety across the country, which is aimed at preventing accidents and promoting responsible driving behaviours.

During the Easter holiday, many families and individuals embark on journeys to visit loved ones, attend religious services, or enjoy recreational activities. While these journeys are filled with joy and excitement, they also pose risks, especially on the roads. The Belize Police Department recognizes the importance of proactive measures to mitigate these risks and protect the lives of all road users. Therefore, motorists can anticipate:

1. Increased Patrols: Additional police patrols will be deployed on highways and major roads to monitor traffic flow, enforce speed limits, and detect any instances of reckless driving or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

2. Increase Check Points: Additional police check points will be installed where pamphlets with traffic safety tips will be distributed.

3. Collaboration with Stakeholders: The Belize Police Department will collaborate with other relevant stakeholders, including transport and traffic authorities, to coordinate efforts and maximize the impact of road safety initiatives.

4. Increased Police Presence: Additional police presence will be in the Caye’s, high traffic areas, and the water taxi’s areas.

The Commissioner of Police, Chester C. Williams, urges all motorists to prioritize safety during their Easter travels. “Our primary goal is to ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely and enjoys the holiday season without any incidents on the roads. As well, we appeal to all road users and spectators of the Holy Saturday Cross Country race to adhere to the authorities, respect the cyclists, exercise caution, patience, and consideration for others whilst traveling on the highway.

The Belize Police Department encourages members of the public to report any suspicious or dangerous behaviour on the roads or otherwise by contacting the nearest police station or calling the emergency hotline, 911.

By working together, we can make this Easter holiday a time of joy and celebration, free from the tragedies caused by preventable road accidents.