Surveillance Cameras to Boost Public Safety and Security in Belize City

On January 11, 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries and the Ministry of Economic Development held an inauguration ceremony for the installation of 50 Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) surveillance cameras around several parts of Belize City.

The equipment was procured under the Belize Integral Security Programme (BISP), a BZ$60-million project which is funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). Both ministries are proud to officially launch the new system which is geared towards strengthening the capacity of the Belize Police Department to effectively respond to incidences of crime, and to provide evidence that can lead to successful prosecutions through video footage.

In 2023, the Government of Belize and Central TV and Internet Limited signed a contract valuing BZ$1,128,186.60 for the acquisition of the 50 PTZ surveillance cameras, mounting posts, fiber optic cables, two servers, two workstations, two monitors, two IPTZ controllers, two keyboards, two mice, two power supplies, 50 video management systems and licenses, and four 65-inch TV screens.

The contract agreement also enables the maintenance of the equipment and technical training for the department’s camera room technicians. This equipment is the first portion of a package of surveillance and emergency systems that will form a part of a city-wide emergency response mechanism, enabling the participation of other emergency response agencies such as the National Fire Service of Belize, among others.

Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs, expressed profound gratitude for the invaluable contribution and added that this surveillance system will support the police’s crime prevention efforts, investigations, and aid in efficiently allocating resources. He further added that while the ministry and Police Department are keen on crime prevention, both are also keen on analyzing data to better inform crime prevention policies and response. Analyzing surveillance data over time can reveal crime hotspots and patterns, which the police can use to deploy resources strategically.

Mr. Chester Williams, Commissioner of Police, added that these surveillance systems will be instrumental in enhancing overall public safety and security, providing an essential layer of protection for citizens, businesses, and public spaces.

CEO Martinez expressed that the vigilant monitoring to be facilitated by these cameras is said to not only deter criminal activities but will aid law enforcement in swift responses to incidents. The data gathered will prove invaluable for investigations and crime prevention efforts. Moreover, surveillance cameras will play a crucial role in minimizing risks, fostering a sense of security, and contributing to the overall well-being of the community. Furthermore, CEO Martinez acknowledged the significance of these surveillance technologies in creating a safer urban environment and expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that made this possible.

On behalf of the citizens and Government of Belize, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development express gratitude to CABEI for their continued support to Belize.

