Prime Minister hands over Mortuary Transport Vehicles to Ministry of Home Affairs

On November 21, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño handed over two mortuary transport vehicles to the Ministry of Home Affairs & New Growth Industries. Hon. Kareem Musa received the donation, valuing BZ$490,000.00, on behalf of his ministry.

Minister Musa will work in partnership with Commissioner of Police Chester Williams and the Belize Police Department to ensure that the vehicles are employed to transport deceased individuals with utmost care and dignity.

The procurement of these items is a direct contribution from the Belize Integral Security Programme, a BZ$60-million project that was approved in 2015 and funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). This program is one of many executed and managed through the Ministry of Economic Development and is geared towards strengthening citizen security through investments in infrastructure and equipment for public institutions responsible for national security. It also seeks to foster improvements in the quality of life for Belizeans and supports efforts to combat crime in Central America.

Transporting the deceased in a humane way not only adheres to legal and ethical standards but holds paramount importance as it reflects society’s commitment to upholding dignity and respect for the departed, and their grieving families. By ensuring a compassionate and dignified transportation process, the Government of Belize acknowledges the value of every human life and the families and friends navigating the emotions of losing their loved ones. Furthermore, by addressing grief and trauma with sensitivity, the government promotes a healthier and more supportive environment for those coping with the loss of a loved one. This fosters a sense of closure and contributes to their overall mental well-being.

Additionally, ensuring the proper handling of deceased individuals mitigates potential public health risks, safeguarding both the individuals involved in the process and the broader community. Consequently, the humane transportation of the deceased becomes a vital component of a holistic public health strategy, acknowledging the interconnectedness of physical and emotional well-being in the face of mortality.

Prime Minister Briceño is committed to serving all Belizeans and delivering on the promises outlined in Plan Belize, which includes the welfare of its citizens and the environment. Through collaborative efforts and steadfast commitment, the Government of Belize aims to build a stronger and more resilient Belize that reflects the aspirations of its people.

