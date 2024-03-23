Businesses in the Cayes still reporting a shortage of beverage products

Easter weekend is approaching, and like every year, there will be a significant increase in the number of people visiting the Cayes (San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker). While many businesses, such as bars and restaurants, are looking forward to this busy time of the year, they are concerned about the reported shortages of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Bowen and Bowen Limited, the leading supplier, has indicated that the shortage in beverage production is due to repairs and maintenance of their equipment. However, they assure their customers that there is enough beverage inventory for the busy Easter holidays.

Reports of the shortage in beers, sodas, and even certain types of bottled water have been circulating since the 2023 Christmas holidays. On January 19th, Bowen and Bowen’s Relations Manager, Rosanna Villanueva, spoke of an interruption in production because an essential part of a machine needed replacement. She noted that although the delay in production caused issues, they hoped to have quickly normalized and meet the demands. However, several businesses in San Pedro catering to the busy tourism season still have trouble acquiring the necessary number of products to operate two months after the incident. Some establishments are being rationed and can only get a certain amount and type of product.

In contrast, others have decided against selling Bowen and Bowen products like beer and bottled water. As a result, those still relying on their products are concerned about the busy Easter weekend and the ongoing supply shortage. They are hoping for a permanent solution.

The multinational supplier, however, noted that their operations will eventually normalize after completing the maintenance process needed for their equipment. In the meantime, the distribution branches in Caye Caulker and San Pedro are expected to be able to supply establishments with the products they need for the Easter holidays starting on Friday, March 29th, through Monday, April 1st.

Bowen and Bowen Limited is the primary Belizean beer bottling company. Its operation is essential in many aspects of the Belizean economy, and many visitors who vacation in Belize consume the local beer, Belikin. Belikin beer is one of their main products and remains Belizeans’ number one beer of choice.

Bowen and Bowen Limited was established in 1969 and began bottling in 1971. Over the decades, the company has undergone several changes to provide better service and international commercialization of its products. However, with the production issues, the general opinion is that the multinational may be falling short and struggling to meet the national demand. We will continue following the story.