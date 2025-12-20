Four Students Graduate from RISE Literacy Program

The RISE literacy program celebrated its first graduation ceremony on December 17th at 4PM at The Cart Stop in San Pedro Town, marking a milestone for four young students who completed an intensive 18-week reading intervention. Hosted by the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation for Belize, the event honored children who achieved grade-level reading proficiency through the program. High school mentors from San Pedro High School were also recognized for their support of students.

Launched in August, RISE (Reach, Inspire, Support, and Empower) pairs carefully selected Form 1 to Form 4 students as one-on-one tutors with children who are struggling to read or performing below grade level. The program runs after school, Monday through Saturday, at San Pedro High School and combines traditional book reading with iPad-based digital phonics activities.

Roxette Munoz, head of the Language Department at San Pedro High School and program facilitator, explained the initiative’s structure. “We’re hosting a little celebration for them after going through 18 weeks of course sessions… four of them who will be graduating from that program today,” she said.

The program was developed in response to community needs identified by Joseph Cooper of the Joseph and Catherine Cooper Foundation for Belize. Cooper said that after arriving in San Pedro, he became aware of the number of children who were out of school or unable to read. “When I came to the island… I learned that there were a lot of kids who couldn’t read and were not in school for a variety of reasons,” Cooper said. The program began with six students and three mentors and expanded within five weeks to 12 students and six mentors.

San Pedro Town Councilor Dianeli Arana, who serves as RISE director, collaborates with Munoz to provide additional activities for high school students and address literacy challenges among younger children. “I was approached by Ms. Roxette with the idea about having something extra for the high school students to do, and then I would also have that need for the children who are not keeping up with the reading,” Arana said.

The graduation ceremony was brief but meaningful, with Munoz welcoming students, parents, guardians, and guests. One of the graduates, Izac Belisle, read a story aloud to demonstrate his improved reading skills. The four graduates, Izac Belisle, Alaia Chee, Siria Rivero, and Mailly Guillen, were presented with Certificates of Achievement by Munoz and Councilor Arana.

High school mentors Rylen Puc, Liv Ayuso, Marisya Blanco, Shorwin Reymundo, Riley Rodriguez, Kaylee Castillo, and Pedro Valladares were also recognized and presented with gift certificates in appreciation of their dedication. The celebration concluded with a Christmas meal, cupcakes, and gifts for the children.

Cooper highlighted the impact of the program, saying, “This is our first set of graduates… incredible to me that they were able to get above grade level proficiency in four months.” Munoz emphasized the importance of community involvement. “It’s very important that you know, everybody gets involved in playing a part in the role of our young children to grow as leaders and to fall in love with reading,” she said.

Arana encouraged families to seek support without hesitation. “For them not to feel ashamed. If you need help, reach out… We’re here to help make things better,” she said.

Looking ahead, the RISE program plans to admit four additional students in January, aiming to graduate a whole cohort of 12 by Easter while maintaining a cap of 15 participants. Organizers say the program not only improves literacy among young readers but also positively influences the high school mentors, with parents reporting increased engagement and responsibility at home.

Parents or guardians seeking assistance for their children may contact Roxette Munoz at 501-628-5321. A screening process is required and is described as straightforward.