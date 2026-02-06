Foundation of Belize Supports RISE Readers with Back-to-School Supplies

On Tuesday, February 4, at 3:30PM., the Foundation of Belize donated school bags stocked with essential supplies to children enrolled in the RISE Literacy Program during a session at San Pedro High School. Executive Director and San Pedro Town Councillor Dianeli Aranda, along with founders Joseph and Catherine Cooper, presented the bags to the program’s 13 students, ages six to 13.

The donation took place during ongoing after-school classes, where students participated in guided reading activities and iPad-based phonics exercises. Seven tutors, all San Pedro High School students from Forms 1 through 4, assist in the program. As part of the RISE Program, the children attend two one-hour literacy sessions per week, held after school from Monday through Thursday, and are supported through structured lessons designed to help students read below grade level.

RISE, which stands for Reach, Inspire, Support, and Empower, launched in August 2025. The initiative pairs selected Form 1 to Form 4 students with younger participants as one-on-one tutors. The program, facilitated by Roxette Munoz, head of the Language Department at San Pedro High School, runs after school Monday through Thursday.

“This generous donation from the Foundation of Belize means a lot to these children, and they can carry their books and supplies with pride,” said Munoz.

Tutors in the RISE program include Rylen Puc (First Form); Liv Ayuso, Marsya Blanco, and Kaylee Castillo (Second Form); Shorwin Reymundo (Fourth Form); and Pedro Valladares and Riley Rodriguez (Third Form).

The 13 participating students are expected to complete the program just before the Easter break, marking a milestone in their progress. Organizers say continued support could help expand the program and foster greater parental involvement.

For more information on the program, interested persons may contact Munoz at 628-5321 or email [email protected].