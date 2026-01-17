Dianeli Aranda Reflects on Five Years as Town Councillor

San Pedro Town Councillor Dianeli Aranda sat down for an in-depth interview on January 13th, reflecting on her five years in office and the various roles she has undertaken in service to the island community. During the discussion, Aranda highlighted her work in women’s, youth, and children’s affairs, as well as in human development, noting that her approach to public service remains hands-on and community-centered.

A lifelong San Pedro resident, Aranda entered local politics after being elected in 2021, following an unsuccessful 2018 bid. She said her decision to seek office was influenced by the 2017 unrest in the community, which prompted her transition from tourism-related employment, including work at establishments such as Caliente’s, into public service. She currently balances her responsibilities as a town councillor with managing a law firm alongside Eduardo Aguilar and Associates.

Among her initiatives is the annual Women in Business Expo, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to spotlight home-based and small enterprises. She has also spearheaded a youth employment program that has provided work opportunities to more than 30 San Pedro High School students, offering weekly stipends while encouraging discipline, education, and a strong work ethic.

Aranda said her upbringing has played a significant role in shaping her leadership style. Born and raised on Ambergris Caye, she is the third of four children and was raised by her grandfather and mother, who instilled strong values of service and resilience. She is a single mother of two children, Kayjiah, 15, and Kaysean, 11.

She currently serves a second term on the San Pedro High School disciplinary committee, where student complaints are investigated, statements are gathered from parents and students, and findings are submitted to the school’s board. This role brings her total service on the committee to nearly six years. Additional responsibilities include serving as a Justice of the Peace and collaborating on youth-focused initiatives such as the RISE program with the Cooper Foundation, which addresses teen-related issues through professional counselling sessions.

Addressing the challenges women face in leadership, Aranda said representation is critical. “Being a female leader comes with its challenges, from overcoming stereotypes to balancing professional and personal responsibilities. I create platforms for voices to be heard. Representation matters, and I hope to inspire others to step into leadership roles, not just in politics, but in every sector,” she said.

She also emphasized her direct approach to problem-solving. “If you approach me with a problem, I’m there to tell you whether I can help or not. I’m very hands-on, one-to-one with people,” Aranda stated. She added that increased transparency and citizen engagement would strengthen governance. “San Pedro residents are deeply invested in their community and involving them more directly in planning and policy ensures better outcomes for everyone,” she said.

Aranda said women’s and children’s safety remains a top priority, noting that progress in these areas benefits the wider community. From addressing child welfare cases, often without public attention, to encouraging young girls to focus on confidence and purpose beyond appearance, she said her goal is lasting, meaningful change. As the next election cycle approaches, Aranda believes stronger community inclusion can help build trust and encourage greater female participation in public service, contributing to San Pedro’s continued development.