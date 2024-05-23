San Pedro Gender-Based Violence Committee reactivates

On Tuesday, May 21st, the San Pedro Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Committee reactivated following a meeting at the National Institute of Culture and History conference room. The gathering included discussions on committee duties and future events. These events include general meetings, training sessions, and awareness campaigns against domestic violence. Stakeholders on the island will carry out these activities with support from the National Women Commission (NWC).

The meeting started shortly after 9:30AM, and some members attended. Deputy Mayor Dianeli Aranda, who is also a member of the committee, helped organize the gathering. Eleanor Murillo, program officer and acting executive at the NWC, presided over the discussions. The group agreed to keep the committee active and expand representation to include women’s groups. The conversation also discussed community-based organizations when organizing events or campaigns. Some of these events will inform residents about their rights and where to seek assistance when affected by domestic violence abuse.

During the meeting, three members were elected to form the Executive Committee. Ana Najarro was chosen as the Chair, responsible for leading the committee’s activities and preparing the agenda for each meeting. Gianne Gillett from the Women’s Department was elected as the Co-Chair; who will assume all duties without the Chair. Dion Vansen, a journalist from the San Pedro Sun, was appointed as the Secretary, tasked with maintaining records and preparing reports on the committee’s work. The committee will now seek to include new members from different organizations, such as the police, health department, private sector, human services department, magistrate, and human rights representatives from the education department.

Looking ahead, the committee has outlined a series of future activities. These include a training session on gender-based violence topics in August, followed by a meeting in November to coincide with the annual 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. These initiatives reflect our commitment to raising awareness and fostering a safer community.

The San Pedro GBV Committee was formed in November 2021. It had been dormant for some time. Following its first meeting on Tuesday, the group aims to engage the community and raise awareness about the issues affecting San Pedro residents.