The British High Commission and the Ministry of Human Development Partner to Conduct an Evaluation of Gender Programming within the Women and Family Support Department

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – April 02, 2024 – The Women and Family Support Department (WFSD) of the Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, with funding from the British High Commission, implemented a project entitled, “Evaluation of the Implementation of Gender Programming within the Women and Family Support Department”. This project aims to support the strengthening of gender programmes within the WFSD.

The project was conducted through a participatory, inclusive, and robust process that engaged beneficiaries, stakeholders, and staff of the WFSD. The project was implemented over a three-month period from January to March 2024, with a final validation session held on March 26, 2024.

This initiative is aligned with the objectives of the National Gender Policy, the National Gender Based Violence Action Plan, the Strategic Plan (2022-2027) of the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Operational Plan of the Women and Family Support Department.

Funding through the British High Commission supports the UK’s commitment to strengthen systems that protect and empower women and girls, including those with heightened vulnerabilities. Findings will inform the UK’s global strategies on the prevention of gender-based violence in Belize as well as provide information on gender-based violence services. Additionally, there will be focus on social protection and gender integration, considering the needs of vulnerable people such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and LGBT+ communities, among others.