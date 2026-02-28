Foundation for Belize Donates Laptop to Support Gender-Based Violence Unit in San Pedro

On February 25th, the Foundation for Belize donated a brand-new laptop to the San Pedro Police Department to support its newly designated officer assigned to handle gender-based violence and domestic abuse cases. The equipment was presented at the San Pedro Police Station in the presence of Deputy Commander Jorge Lemus and Foundation for Belize Executive Director Danieli Aranda.

The laptop was donated to Police Constable DC 2520 Alexie Muschamp, who has been appointed to manage these sensitive cases. The device will provide mobility and increased privacy, enabling Muschamp to conduct interviews and follow-ups within the community more effectively.

The donation builds on previous collaboration with Foundation for Belize founder Joseph Cooper, who has supported the San Pedro Police Department through past contributions and assistance. According to officials, the laptop is the first step in addressing key needs in strengthening the department’s response to gender-based violence.

Muschamp, who has served for three years in the police force, was selected for the role based on her experience handling cases and performing relief duties in San Pedro. She has completed (CIB) training in Belmopan, focusing on statement-taking and investigative procedures, as well as additional on-the-job training at police headquarters. Further specialized training, potentially abroad, is also being considered.

Previously, San Pedro did not have a dedicated officer assigned to gender-based violence cases, which sometimes led to delays or under-investigation. Police report that domestic violence complaints have increased since mid-2025, with more women coming forward despite threats, although many cases remain unreported.

Deputy Commander Lemus emphasized the importance of active investigations. “We have someone who will now actively investigate these cases, and they won’t go unheard or pushed under the rug,” he said.

DC Muschamp encouraged victims to seek help. “There is always someone willing to help. The first step is just for you to want to help yourself,” she stated.

Aranda highlighted the importance of accessibility and confidentiality. “A lot of our community doesn’t even know who to go to… this laptop will help her move to places and make it easier for there to be privacy for victims,” she said.

Lemus added that increased visibility and accessibility may encourage more reporting. “We will see more people coming in,” he said, noting that stronger reporting can contribute to improved community safety.

The San Pedro Police Department plans to establish a designated office space for Muschamp to ensure privacy and efficiency when handling reports. Future initiatives under consideration include the introduction of body cameras to promote transparency.

Foundation for Belize also announced upcoming events, including a Women’s Market Day on March 14th at the Cart Stop and the Women in Expo scheduled for March 28th at the Saca Chispas Field beginning at 7PM.