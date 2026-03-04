Jorge Valladarez Arraigned for Sexual Assault; Released on Fine

Following an incident on February 8th involving a 24-year-old female receptionist outside a downtown hotel in San Pedro, 18-year-old Jorge Valladarez was detained on March 3rd and later charged with sexual assault. He was arraigned at the Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offense.

Despite the nature of the incident, which was reportedly captured on surveillance video, the court considered that Valladarez was a first-time offender. As a result, he was not remanded to prison and was instead fined $800. According to police, he paid the fine and was subsequently released.

According to the victim, the incident occurred at approximately 6:27AM while she was outside the hotel. She reported that a Hispanic male dressed in a white short-sleeve shirt, grey shorts, a brown hat, and white slippers approached her and slapped her on the buttocks. The receptionist attempted to confront the individual, later identified as Valladarez, but he reportedly left the scene.

The victim reported the matter to the San Pedro Police Formation and requested court action. Police began searching for Valladarez, who remained at large for several weeks before officers detained him on March 3rd.

Police noted that while officers carried out the arrest and charges in the case, the court’s decision considered Valladarez’s age and lack of prior offenses.

Authorities are urging the public to report incidents of sexual harassment or assault. Police highlighted that such behavior toward women is unacceptable and encouraged victims to seek help by visiting the San Pedro Police Station on Pescador Drive or contacting the station directly at telephone number 206-2022.

Women and girls continue to be the primary victims of gender-based violence in Belize. According to the Violence Against Women and Girls 2025 report released by the Belize Crime Observatory, most reported domestic violence cases involve common assault, often happening within intimate partner relationships. The report emphasizes that young females remain especially vulnerable, with a significant number of sexual violence victims being girls under the age of 20. Data in the report also shows that incidents of rape and other forms of sexual abuse continue to impact minors and young women at alarming levels. Authorities observed that these cases are frequently linked to domestic environments or individuals known to the victims, highlighting the ongoing need for prevention efforts, public awareness, and improved reporting systems to address violence against women and girls across the country.

Additionally, a report on violence against women in San Pedro, released in January of this year, indicated a slight increase in rape cases. According to official police statistics, reports of rape increased from two cases in 2024 to three cases in 2025.