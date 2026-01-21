Grim Reefer Claims Top La San Pedrana Wahoo Tournament

The fourth annual La San Pedrana Wahoo Tournament was held on January 17th and 18th at La San Pedrana Bar & Grill, located inside the Holiday Hotel in San Pedro Town. Organized by local fishing enthusiasts, the two-day event attracted 16 boats competing for top honors in catching and weighing wahoo. Only qualifying fish weighing more than 20 pounds were eligible for scoring. Lines were out at 6AM both days, with boats required to report by 5PM on day one and 4PM on day two.

Rough sea conditions challenged anglers on the opening day, with only eight of the 16 boats returning in time for weigh-ins. The largest wahoo on day one weighed 47.6 pounds and was landed by the boat Sur Reel. Conditions improved on day two, resulting in the tournament’s largest fish overall, a 56.7-pound wahoo caught by angler Thomas Ack aboard Grim Reefer.

The tournament emphasized both the largest individual fish and total accumulated weight, with tiebreakers determined by the earliest weigh-in time. All fishing rules required baited hooks and precise scoring based on verified fish weights.

Speaking during the event, organizer Robert Bradley shared details about participation and prize payouts. “We have 16 boats and a beautiful day going on,” Bradley said. “First place starts at $14,000, plus almost $5,000 in calcutta; second place at almost $12,000; and third at almost $3,000. We’re trying to accommodate as many anglers as possible so everyone feels rewarded.”

Bradley also outlined the competition rules. “Fishing runs from 6AM to 5PM on day one, and 6AM to 4PM on day two. The minimum qualifying weight is 20 pounds, and points are based on the fish weighed,” he explained. He noted that prize amounts were increased from last year and that the first boat reported four wahoo on the opening day.

Overall tournament winners were Grim Reefer, which claimed first place with a total weight of 146.4 pounds, earning a $14,000 cheque, a trophy, a painting, and the top calcutta prize of 60 percent, valued at $4,800. Just One More placed second, receiving $5,000, a trophy, and a painting. Reelaxin secured third place with a total weight of 121 pounds, earning $3,000, a medal, and the second-place calcutta prize of 30 percent, valued at $2,400. Sur Reel placed fourth and received $750.

In the female angler category, Kelli Snyder claimed first place with 77.6 points, winning $1,000 and a trophy, followed by Nichelle Rivera with 26.5 points, who earned $500. Junior angler Zayden and Jessie Smith, who landed the largest barracuda, also received special awards.

Organizers noted that the tournament continues to grow each year, strengthening San Pedro’s fishing heritage and contributing to local tourism. With improving marine conditions and increased interest, organizers say they are aiming for even greater participation in future editions.

Sponsors for the 2026 La San Pedrana Wahoo Tournament included Ocean Tide Beach Resort, Belize Pro Dive Center, Papo’s Painting, Ernesto Garcia, Elite Adventures Belize, Victoria House Resort & Spa, La San Pedrana Bar & Grill, Tuff E Nuff Tours, Xsite Belize Sailing, Belize Tourism Board, Searious Adventures, GillE’s Pour House, Caribena Enterprises, Tiburon Rum, Cerca del Sol, Captain Shark’s, San Pedro Town Council, Blue Bonefish Lodge, and Hol Chan Marine Reserve.