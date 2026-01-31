Remembering Long-Time Island Resident Iain Ritchie

The San Pedro community is mourning the passing of Stanley Iain Ritchie, “Iain,” a longtime island resident, entrepreneur, and family man, who died on January 23rd. Ritchie was born on February 16, 1939, in England to Victor and Nancy Ritchie, and spent more than four decades making an indelible contribution to life on Ambergris Caye.

A well-traveled individual, Ritchie lived in Spain, the Bahamas, the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and Belize City before ultimately falling in love with San Pedro, which became his permanent home. Over the years, he became known not only for his business ventures but also for his creativity, generosity, and deep connection to the community.

Born during World War II, Ritchie lost an eye at the age of 16, which exempted him from British Army recruitment. Fluent in English, French, Spanish, and conversational German, he pursued a career in real estate across several countries before relocating his family to Belize in 1984. After spending six months in Belize City, the family settled in San Pedro.

Once on the island, Ritchie launched several businesses, including a gentleman’s club, a dog kennel, a restaurant, a small hotel, and a fruit and vegetable store. He later established Southwind Properties to meet the growing real estate demands of Ambergris Caye.

His best-known and most successful venture was Captain Shark’s, which he co-founded in 1997 with his son James and business partner Corry McDermott. The business began in a small wooden structure near the San Pedro Airstrip. After surviving a devastating fire in 2002, the company famously adopted the slogan “Grilled but Not Killed” and went on to become a respected hub for golf cart and boat services on the island.

Beyond business, Ritchie had many passions. He loved cats, played the trumpet, and excelled in tennis, golf, and chess. He was also a gifted poet and an active participant in local poetry contests. In 1999, he won the overall prize in The San Pedro Sun Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest with his humorous poem “Thank You Johnny,” earning dinner for two at Matachica Resort. He won again in 2012 with “The Legend of Amber Gris,” a narrative poem honoring island personalities Gaby Perez and John B. Grief III. These achievements reflected his strong engagement with San Pedro’s cultural life.

Ritchie raised his family in San Pedro and often said that nothing brought him greater joy than fatherhood. He is survived by his eight children—Emma, Kirsty, James, Amy, Dennis, Jasmine, Jessica, and Yoleida—along with his brother Mark Campbell Ritchie, his sister Sara Jane Watt, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His son James continues Captain Shark’s legacy and the family’s long-standing boat-building traditions.

Throughout his life, Ritchie supported community initiatives, including efforts with the San Pedro Game Fish Association and the installation of fish aggregating devices. His passing was announced by Captain Shark’s with deep reverence, highlighting his foundational role in the business and the community.

The Ritchie family has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support and acknowledged Ian’s profound impact on San Pedro.

The San Pedro Sun and the wider community extend sincere condolences to the Ritchie family and friends. Ian Ritchie will be fondly remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and dedication to island life. His funeral is scheduled for February 7th. May he rest in peace.