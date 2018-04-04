U.S. Marshals expand manhunt beyond USA for former Marine wanted for murder: Reward of up to $11,000 offered for information leading directly to suspect’s arrest

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to locate Raymond “RJ” McLeod, who is wanted for murder. McLeod may be using aliases of Matt or Mateo, and is believed to be on the run in Central America or Mexico. “His last reported location was in Guatemala in March 2017, but he has also been spotted in Belize and in Mexico,” said Steve Jurman, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Commander. “Marshals are asking anyone with information to come forward so McLeod can be arrested, returned to San Diego, and held accountable for his brutal crime.”

On June 10, 2016, San Diego police officers responded to a 911 call of a woman not breathing in an apartment in the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road in San Diego. The woman, later identified as 30-year old Krystal Mitchell from Phoenix, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene where there were signs of a struggle. They determined Mitchell was last seen alive with her boyfriend McLeod. Mitchell and McLeod, also from Phoenix, had been in San Diego visiting friends. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office charged McLeod with murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. McLeod is believed to have fled through Mexico to Central America after Mitchell’s death.

He may be going by the name Matt or Mateo and is believed to have grown a beard as a disguise. He has several distinguishing tattoos that may help identify him. The U.S. Marshals are leading the manhunt and are poised to follow up on any information about McLeod’s whereabouts. “There is no better law enforcement tool than the public’s help and vigilance to locate EDITORS: Click on this link to download photos, social media posts, video broll video and video news stories about McLeod in English or Spanish. https://bit.ly/2H5XPpV fugitives from justice,” said Jurman. “This murder was so senseless and violent that even McLeod’s friends have cooperated with police to help stop this killer.” The fugitive and former U.S. Marine is a 5-foot-11 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time he fled, McLeod weighed 245 pounds and had a tattooed muscular physique. Anyone with information on this murder or the location of Raymond McLeod is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477, or log onto www.SDCrimeStoppers.org for information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips

