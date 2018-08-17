Three arrested and charged for Richard Foster’s murder

The murder of 74-year-old renowned British filmmaker Richard Foster did not go unsolved, as police investigation has led to the arrest of three men who were charged for the homicide. 31-year-old Andrew Robert ‘Pinkie’ Clarke of La Democracia Village, 26-year-old Derwin Lincoln ‘Big D’ Jones of Cotton Tree and 23-year-old Edmond Anthony Pascascio of Harmonyville was arraigned on charges of murder on Monday, August 13th, when they went before Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser.

No plea was taken, and they were all remanded to the Belize Central Prison until their next court date on October 3, 2018. Foster was reported missing on Tuesday, August 7th, after his wife Carol could not get in touch with him from the United States. A check on his residence at Mile 28 ½ by the George Price Highway revealed Foster’s home open and ransacked, his vehicle and two guns missing, and Foster nowhere to be found. A couple of hours later police received information about a body found in the Rivera Area of Belmopan. The lifeless body was identified as Richard Foster; his body stabbed as many as ten times. According to the police, the motive has been established as robbery, and Foster’s Toyota Hilux was later found in a bushy area at Mahogany Heights.

Besides being an award-winning filmmaker, Foster and his wife Carol owned and operated the Savanna Guest House, which is part of a natural history filming base and studio. Many documentaries for National Geographic TV and British Broadcasting Cooperation were produced at the guesthouse/studio, including parts of the Planet Earth and Life series. The Fosters have won Emmy Awards and numerous other awards for their work in Belize and around the world. Foster, an animal lover, and natural history filmmaker worked closely with the Belize Zoo during his time in Belize.

