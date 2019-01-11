Two persons detained in shooting death of San Pedro Police Corporal Alfonso Guy

San Pedro Police have detained two persons following the shooting death of one of its own, 51-year-old Corporal Alfonso Guy. The officer was fatally shot with his police-issued weapon in the mid-section and back of the head sometime after midnight on Thursday, January 10h, inside his apartment. Guy was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was stabilized and later airlifted to Belize City. Guy succumbed to his injuries around 2:30AM while undergoing treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Superintendent Reymundo Reyes told The San Pedro Sun that Guy was found by another Police Officer inside his room, located in the San Juan Area. “Around 1AM, a police officer that lives in the same building as Guy heard the gunshots, so he came outside and heard someone asking for help. That’s when he discovered Guy in his room with apparent gunshot wounds to his stomach,” said Reyes. “He was then rushed to Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated and later airlifted to Belize City. Unfortunately, he died upon arrival at KHMH.”

According to Reyes, immediately after they found Guy injured, they began their investigation to find the person(s) responsible for his death. Their investigation revealed that shortly after midnight, Guy was with his friend in his room, a young gentleman, who was playing with his black Bersa Brand .9mm firearm, and allegedly pulled the trigger, causing the firearm to go off, inflicting the fatal injuries to him.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, the person who allegedly pulled the trigger towards Guy, and the person who helped retain the firearm used in the incident. “We were also able to recover the firearm used in the incident,” he said. Reyes added that Corporal Guy was a well-known and respectful person in San Pedro Town, who had been an officer on the island for over four years.

Reyes says that the investigation continues as Police try to get a clearer understanding of what transpired. The two suspects remain in police custody and await charges.

