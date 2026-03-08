Doctor Love: Pregnancy Rumour

Dear Doctor Love,

I have been with my boyfriend for almost three years here in San Pedro. Recently, I started hearing from two different people that he might have another girl pregnant. When I asked him about it, he told me it’s just island gossip and people like to talk. The problem is that the girl they mentioned is someone I know, and she has suddenly stopped posting on social media and barely comes out. I don’t want to embarrass myself by accusing him without proof, but I also don’t want to look foolish if it turns out to be true. My family is already telling me to “open my eyes.” How do I approach this without losing my dignity? /s/ Pregnancy Rumour

Dear Pregnancy Rumour,

Island gossip spreads fast here. Sometimes it means nothing. Sometimes it means something.

You did the right thing by asking him about it. But when a rumor this serious is going around, it deserves more than a quick “people like to talk.” A man who knows a story like that could hurt you should be willing to sit down and clear it up properly, not just brush it aside.

You do not have to accuse him. Just be direct. Tell him what you told me. You do not want to look foolish and you do not want to live with doubt. Then pay attention to how he responds. Not just the words. Watch his attitude. Does he stay calm? Does he take the conversation seriously? Or does he get defensive and try to shut it down?

As for the girl, someone going quiet on social media is not proof of anything. But noticing things does not make you crazy either. Sometimes your eyes catch details your heart is still trying to sort out.

Your dignity is not lost by asking honest questions. People lose dignity when they pretend not to see what is right in front of them.

The truth usually finds its way out. You just keep your eyes open. /s/ Doctor Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My boyfriend works in San Pedro, but I live in Belize City. At first, we made it work with weekend visits, but now he says he is too busy. I’ve heard stories about “second lives” on the island, and it’s making me uneasy. I trust him, but sometimes I feel like I don’t really know what happens when I’m not around. Am I overthinking, or should I pay attention to my instincts? /s/ Long Distance

Dear Long Distance,

San Pedro has a reputation. Fair or not, people come here to work, to party, and sometimes to act like their mainland life is far away.

But gossip about the island should not be what decides your relationship. What matters is how he treats you.

Long distance only works when both people keep making the effort. If weekends that used to happen suddenly stop because he is “too busy,” it is fair to ask what changed. Nobody is too busy for someone they really want to see. Especially when it is just a boat ride or short flight away.

Your instincts do not always mean something bad is happening. Sometimes they are just asking for clarity. Instead of sitting in Belize City imagining every possibility, talk to him plainly. Ask what the relationship actually looks like going forward. Are the visits coming back? Are you both moving toward the same place?

A relationship should not feel like guessing across the sea.

Trust is good. But trust also likes a little consistency. /s/ Doctor Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My partner and I are well-known in the community. We attend events together, and everyone thinks we are the perfect couple. But behind closed doors, we argue constantly, and I feel unsupported. I worry about what people will say if we break up. In a small town like ours, news spreads fast. Should I stay for the sake of appearance, or choose my own peace? /s/ For the Looks

Dear For the Looks,

Small towns can make life feel like you are living in a glass bowl. Everybody watching. Everybody talking.

But here is the truth most people learn sooner or later. The same crowd talking today will be talking about something else tomorrow. People move on faster than we think.

What does not move on is the life you wake up to every morning.

If the relationship feels heavy, lonely, and full of arguments once the doors close, that is the part that counts. The smiles at events and the photos people see are just the outside of the house. You are the one living inside it.

Staying together to keep up appearances is like wearing nice shoes that hurt your feet. They may look good to everyone else, but you are the one walking around in pain.

You do not owe the town a performance. You owe yourself a home that feels peaceful. /s/ Doctor Love

