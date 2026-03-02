Doctor Love: Two Phone Man

Dear Doctor Love,

I just found out my man has two phones. One for “work” and one that he keeps on silent and carries even to the bathroom. When I asked him about it, he told me I’m being insecure. In Belize, since when does a plumber and part-time taxi driver need secret phones? Am I overthinking or am I being played? /s/ Two Phone Man

Dear Two Phone, Let’s be real.

Two phones by itself isn’t the crime. Some people do separate work and personal. Fine. But a phone that lives on silent and follows him to the bathroom like it’s his newborn child? That’s not about plumbing.

And when you ask a fair question and the answer you get is, “You’re insecure,” that’s not an explanation. That’s deflection. In Belize, we might play dumb sometimes, but we’re not stupid.

Trust your gut. It usually whispers before it screams. If something feels off, it probably is. You don’t need to accuse. You don’t need to spy. But you do need to watch behavior. A man with nothing to hide doesn’t guard his phone like it’s gold bars from the Central Bank.

Calmly tell him this isn’t about insecurity. It’s about transparency. If he gets defensive instead of clear, that tells you more than any unlocked screen ever could.

Don’t ignore what your spirit already knows. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My wife keeps saying I don’t help enough around the house, but I work long hours to provide. Now she says she feels more like my maid than my partner. How do I fix this before small complaints turn into big problems? /s/ House Chores

Dear House Chores, I’m going to say this straight.

Providing money is important. But it’s not the only thing that makes a marriage feel balanced. When she says she feels like your maid, that’s not about dishes. That’s about feeling unseen.

Long hours are real. Being tired is real. But so is coming home to laundry, dinner, homework, cleaning, planning, remembering birthdays, knowing where everything is. That mental load? It’s heavy.

You don’t have to become Mr. Clean overnight. Start small and consistent. Pick two or three things that are yours now. Maybe you handle dishes every night. Maybe you take over bath time. Maybe Saturdays you reset the house together. Don’t “help.” Own it.

And here’s the part men sometimes miss don’t wait to be told. When she has to assign you tasks, she still feels like the manager.

You don’t fix this with one big gesture. You fix it with steady effort. Quiet effort. The kind that says, “We’re a team.”

A woman who feels partnered doesn’t complain as much. She relaxes. /s/ Dr. Love

Doctor Love,

Lately, it feels like politics on the island is dividing everybody. Whether it’s talk about the new airport, cost of living, housing prices, or who’s doing what at the Town Council, every conversation turns heated. I understand people are passionate, but San Pedro is small — today you quarrel over politics, tomorrow you’re standing next to the same person at a fundraiser or football match. I am also starting to see that these arguments are getting a bit nasty, even bringing in “topics” that should be personal. How do we disagree without turning neighbors into enemies? Is there a way for our community to debate issues without damaging relationships and the island vibe we all say we love? /s/ Political Concerns

Dear Political Concerns, You’re right. This island is too small to be burning bridges every week.

Passion is normal. We’re talking about development, money, land, future. People care. That’s not the problem.

The problem is when debate turns into character assassination. When we stop arguing ideas and start attacking people. When someone’s family, business, or personal life gets dragged in just because we don’t like their opinion.

Here’s something I’ve learned living in small places: you have to argue like you’ll see that person tomorrow. Because you will.

Disagree with policy. Question decisions. Demand transparency. But leave people’s personal lives out of it. Once you cross that line, it’s hard to come back.

It also helps to remember not everyone who disagrees with you is evil, and not everyone who agrees with you is a saint. Most people are just trying to protect what they think matters.

Maybe we start by asking more questions instead of making statements. “Why do you feel that way?” goes further than “You’re wrong.”

Say your piece. Stand firm. But don’t lose your neighbor in the process. /s/ Dr. Love



