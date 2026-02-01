Doctor Love: Worried about our island

Dear Doctor Love,

Living on Ambergris Caye these days feels like being caught between two worlds. On one side are those who want to preserve the island as it has always been—its culture, character, and slower pace of life. On the other are those who see the island mainly as an opportunity for growth and development, with new projects rising faster than ever. I understand that progress is necessary and that things can’t stay the same forever, especially as tourism continues to grow. But I worry that in rushing forward, we may lose the very charm that made people fall in love with this place in the first place. How do we, as a community, find a balance between protecting our identity and still moving forward in a responsible way? /s/ Worried about our island

Dear Worried About Our Island,

You’re naming what a lot of people feel but don’t always say out loud.

The balance isn’t found in extremes. It’s found in asking better questions before we build, approve, or expand. Not “can we?” but “should we?” and “who does this really serve?”

An island loses itself when decisions are made too fast and too far from the people who live here. Growth doesn’t have to mean bigger, louder, or faster. Sometimes it just means smarter.

If we want to protect what made this place special, we have to be involved not just nostalgic. Care enough to show up. That’s where the balance starts. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I love living on a small island where everyone knows each other, but sometimes it feels like there’s no room to make mistakes. One bad decision or misunderstanding quickly becomes public knowledge. How do you grow, heal, and move forward when the past keeps following you in such a tight-knit community? /s/ Community Broadcast

Dear Community Broadcast, Small islands don’t forget easily. That’s the blessing and the curse.

The truth is, you don’t change your story by arguing with people who already decided what they think. You change it by living differently long enough that the old version of you stops making sense.

You won’t convince everyone. That’s okay. You’re not supposed to.

Focus on being solid, steady, and real. The people who matter notice. The rest eventually get bored and move on to someone else’s business. /s/ Dr. Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My husband, who has dual citizenship, wants to move to the United States in search of better opportunities and financial security. I understand his reasons and know he wants to provide more for our family. But Belize and San Pedro, this community, this way of life, has always been my home. My family is here, my roots are here, and I can’t imagine starting over somewhere that doesn’t feel like it belongs to me. We love each other deeply, yet it feels like one of us will have to sacrifice a part of who we are. How do you navigate a marriage when love is strong, but your visions for the future are pulling you in different directions? /s/ Home Country

Dear Home Country,

This is hard because no one is wrong.

He’s chasing security. You’re holding on to belonging. Both matter. Neither is small.

Before deciding where to live, talk honestly about what each of you is scared to lose. Not plans identity. Not money home. Those conversations hurt, but they’re the ones that actually move things forward.

Sometimes couples compromise on timing. Sometimes on distance. Sometimes on redefining what “home” looks like for a season.

Love doesn’t mean one person gives everything up. It means you keep talking until neither of you disappears.

Take it one honest conversation at a time. /s/ Dr.

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]