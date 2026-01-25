Doctor Love: Frustrated 22-year-old

Dear Doctor Love,

I’m an adult with a steady job, and I’m trying to build my own life, but my family still expects me to contribute financially regularly and to make major decisions based on their opinions. I understand the importance of helping family, especially in our culture, but sometimes it feels like my own goals and independence come second. When I try to speak up, I’m told I’m being disrespectful or ungrateful. How do I set boundaries with my family without causing conflict? /s/ Frustrated 22-year-old

Dear Frustrate,

You’re not wrong for wanting a life that’s actually yours. Helping family and losing yourself are not the same thing, even though people like to blur that line.

Sadly boundaries usually cause some discomfort. Not because you’re being disrespectful, but because the rules are changing. When you’ve always been the reliable one, any shift feels like betrayal to people who benefited from the old setup.

Try this be clear, calm, and boring about it. Not emotional speeches. Not long explanations. Simple lines you can repeat: “I can help this much, but not more.” “I’ve made this decision already.” “I hear you, but this is what works for me right now.” You don’t owe a debate every time.

And understand this: being called ungrateful is often what happens when someone realizes they no longer have full access to you. That sting fades. Your resentment won’t, if you ignore it.

You can love your family and build a life. Anyone asking you to choose is being unfair.

Sometimes growing up sounds like disappointment at first. It doesn’t stay that way forever.

Dear Doctor Love,

A few years ago, I lost my long-term boyfriend, someone I truly loved and wanted to build a life with. In our close-knit community, many people still remember us together, and sometimes it feels like my past follows me everywhere I go. Recently, someone new has come into my life, and they treat me with kindness and respect. Still, I struggle with guilt, as if opening my heart again means I am forgetting or disrespecting the love I once had.

I often hear people say that once you love deeply, you never truly move on, and that makes this even harder. There are moments when I feel happiness again, followed quickly by shame for feeling that way. I worry about what family, friends, and even my children might think if I choose to love again. How do I allow myself to move forward and find companionship without feeling like I am betraying my past or the memory of the person I lost? /s/ Trying to move on

Dear Trying To Move On,

Loving again does not erase the love you had. It just means your heart is still alive.

People love to say “you never move on,” but what they usually mean is you don’t forget. And you’re not supposed to. That love shaped you. It mattered. It always will. But it doesn’t get to decide the rest of your life.

Guilt often shows up because happiness feels unfamiliar after loss. Like you’re breaking some unspoken rule. You’re not. Grief doesn’t require lifelong loneliness to prove its sincerity.

Your children don’t need you frozen in the past. They need to see that love can hurt deeply and still be worth choosing again. That’s not betrayal that’s courage.

You’re allowed to hold both truths: “I loved him deeply,” and “I want companionship now.” One does not cancel the other.

Love doesn’t replace love. It adds to who you are.

And the people who truly care about you will want you warm, not preserved.

Dear Doctor Love,

Tourism season is in full swing, and my husband is constantly working long hours. I know this is how we survive, especially on the island, and I truly respect the hustle. But the truth is, I feel lonely. By the time he gets home, he’s exhausted, and most days we barely talk beyond a quick check-in or a late dinner.

I don’t want to complain because I know he is doing his best for me and our two kids, but some days it feels like I come last to work and responsibilities. I miss the small things we used to share, even just sitting together or laughing about the day. How do I support him during this busy season without losing myself or feeling invisible in the process? /s/ Lonely Wife

Lonely Wife,

Loneliness doesn’t mean you’re ungrateful. It means you’re human.

Hard work keeps a family afloat, but connection is what makes it feel like a family. One doesn’t replace the other. When seasons get busy, love can quietly turn into logistics if no one says anything.

Pick a moment that’s not late-night exhausted and not mid-stress. Tell him plainly: “I know you’re doing this for us. I just miss you.” Not an accusation. Not a scorecard. Just the truth.

Then look for small, realistic anchors. Ten minutes on the porch. One coffee a week. A shared laugh before bed, even if that’s all there is. It doesn’t have to be big to matter.

And don’t disappear while waiting for the season to pass. Keep something that’s yours friends, movement, quiet time so you don’t shrink into only holding space for everyone else.

Busy seasons end. Resentment lingers if loneliness never gets named.

Love doesn’t always need more time. Sometimes it just needs to be noticed.

Doctor Love is the islands, and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: [email protected]