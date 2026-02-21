Former SPHS Teacher Kyna Cal Awarded at Her U.S. School

Kyna Cal, a former teacher at San Pedro High School (SPHS), continues to excel in her teaching career in the United States. She was recently recognized as Teacher of the Year at her school.

Cal is a second-year Spanish teacher at Fayetteville Street Elementary in North Carolina. She secured the opportunity with the support and guidance of Global Teaching Partners, a program that annually recruits international teachers. The program is part of a U.S. Department of State initiative that places educators in full-time teaching positions at elementary schools across the United States. Foreign teachers typically spend about five years teaching in American schools before returning to their home countries to share their experiences with colleagues and students.

Cal said she was not expecting such recognition and expressed gratitude to her students, colleagues, and friends for the award. “With the right team, the right time, God makes it happen,” she said. The former SPHS educator continues to encourage other Belizeans to step out of their comfort zones and chase their dreams. Cal also shared that she looks forward to returning to Belize at the end of her teaching assignment in the U.S. and sharing everything she has learned.

Global Teaching Partners also congratulated Cal on her achievement, noting that she is not only a Spanish teacher but also a translator for families navigating difficult times, an advocate for her colleagues, and a supporter of the rich cultures represented at Fayetteville Street Elementary. The Belizean teacher was also described as a safe and caring presence for the school’s youngest learners. “It feels so gratifying when a truly deserving teacher gets recognized. Congratulations, Kyna,” they stated.

As Cal continues her teaching journey abroad, she remains committed to giving her best. She continues to thank everyone who has supported her and expresses gratitude to the team at Global Teaching Partners for the opportunity.

For more information on Global Teaching Partners, visit globalteachingpartners.com.

