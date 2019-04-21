The Dirty Martini – a cool place to chill with your favorite cocktail

Sometimes when you’re going out for a cocktail with friends, it’s fun to try someplace new and different. In San Pedro, there are dozens of great bars to choose from, and while there are the usual suspects, it’s the ones that may not be flying on your radar that can yield fantastic surprises. Located south of town at the Mahogany Bay Village, Dirty Martini is a cozy and inviting bar perfect for relaxing, socializing and maybe even watching some sports.

For those who are not real sure ‘what’s in a name,’ a Dirty Martini is a green-olive-salty-libation-made-in -heaven-vodka-cocktail. Traditionally served shaken with ice and served in a chilled glass, this martini is nothing but a healthy splash of olive brine, vodka, and a few olives, of course! Their Ultimate Dirty Martini takes it up a notch with blue-cheese-stuffed olives, adding an over the top flavor to an already delicious drink. They also make a lot of their own infused vodkas which add the extra wow to their signature martinis. Some flavors include lime, strawberry, cucumber and pineapple which are incorporated into yummy drinks like Keylime Pie, Sweet and Spicy, Pomegranate and even Chocolate martinis.

But don’t let all this talk of martinis scare you! The Dirty Martini also serves your favorite beer, wine and a variety of spirits. If you’re a bourbon fan you must try their honey, cinnamon and habanero infused bourbon, wow!

If you’re looking for a nibble while imbibing, they offer tasty bar bites the entire evening. A favorite? Island Shrimp! Breaded deep-fried shrimp tossed in a tangy aioli sauce served on top of a bed of shredded cabbage, this plate is the perfect combination of flavors to complement your cocktail! They even offer a kid’s menu for those with family in tow.

Open 3pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and closing at midnight on Friday and Saturday, they offer a daily two-for-one Margarita and Mojito Happy Hour, and Martini Mondays feature $15 martinis, what a deal!

For more info check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dirtymartinisanpedro.

