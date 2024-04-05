San Pedro’s Joe Pate tops bartending competition in Cayo

Well-known island bartender and now entrepreneur Joseph ‘Joe’ Pate won the grand prize at the 2024 Tiki League national competition on Tuesday, April 2nd, in San Ignacio Town, Cayo. As the national Tiki League champion, Pate will represent Belize at a competition in November in Guatemala, where he will join 19 competitors from across Latin America.

The 2024 Tiki League bartending championship was held at the Recinos Wine House in San Ignacio. Competitors from across the country, San Pedro Town, Caye Caulker, San Ignacio, Belmopan City, and Placencia, competed for the coveted title of top bartender in Belize. The event started at 10AM, and each bartender had one round of seven minutes to create the best cocktails for the judges to taste. They had to introduce the cocktail to the audience and judges and explain which spirits were the best options for the blends.

Pate wasted no time and did his best to impress the judges with his cocktail magic. Pate, a decorated veteran bartender and now owner of The Alibi Cocktails and Bites in San Pedro, said the competition was not an easy feat. But he was satisfied with his presentation at the end of his performance. His cocktail, dubbed ‘The Alibi, a nod to his bar,’ was a favorite among the judges and those in the event.

The results were announced shortly after the competition ended, starting with the third-place winner, Marvin Shal from San Pedro. Before the second-place, second runner-up was announced, organizers explained that this winner would represent Belize in Guatemala if the champion could not travel. The second-place prize was then called and went to Nino Lamar from the Cayo District.

To the sound of drum rolls, the Belize Tiki League 2024 national championship was then announced. Islander Joe Pate was called up front and presented as the champion. Pate shared with The Sun that the best takeaway from the competition was winning for the first time as an entrepreneur and representing his own business. “I can’t wait to represent Belize in Guatemala in November,” he said. Pate, a seasoned bartender, has topped many competitions across Belize and has represented the Jewel in international competitions. He is preparing to participate in the national bartending competition to win and represent Belize in Portugal this year.

Organizers thanked all participants and wished Pate all the best in the upcoming tournament in Guatemala. Special recognition was given to family and friends assisting the event and the partners making the event possible: Recinos Wine House, Belize Bartenders Association, CopalliRum Belize, Real Infused Exotics, Tequila Mi Campo, Ron Botran, Master of Mixes and Finest Call.