San Pedro bartender Joe Pate competes in Venezuela

Bartender Joseph Joe Pate of Nauti Crab Bar and Grill is currently in Valencia, Venezuela, competing at the Pan American Cocktail tournament. Pate and Belize Bartenders Association’s (BBA) President Ricael Moran have been preparing for this international event and are doing their best to represent the Jewel.

The event started on Friday, and today Monday, September 26th, Pate had the chance to impress the judges on his first day in the competition. Pate said he is satisfied with his performance, but the work continues. The results of today’s competition will be revealed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27th. Pate is a bartending veteran and, on July 30th, became the champion of the National Bartender Cup held in San Pedro Town. Last year, the bartender extraordinaire represented the island and country at a similar competition in Colombia.

BBA’s President Moran earned the Silver Eagle award at the event’s opening ceremony after competing in the International Bartenders Association elite bartenders course on the Venezuelan Isla Margarita. Moran said this elite course is ten days of intense training for only the world’s top professional bartenders. He said he would wear the Silver Eagle recognition with honor, and he will serve as one of the tasting judges in the cocktail tournament in Valencia.

The tournament is considered one of the top competitions in the Americas, and only the best of the best get to participate. The countries currently competing in the cocktail tournament include Uruguay, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Spain, Panama, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Costa Rica, Chile, Portugal, and Belize.

We wish Joe Pate the best as he represents La Isla Bonita in Venezuela!

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS