Belize Flats Fishery Association concludes countrywide membership drive

The Belize Flats Fishery Association (BFFA) ended January with a successful countywide membership drive that started in October 2023. The BFFA recruited 60 members across the country and expects to sign up additional members in the coming weeks. The association aims to be the voice that promotes flats fishing guides and stakeholders to increase professional standards and advocate for better protection of the ecosystems and improved livelihoods.

The BFFA launched its first membership drive on October 19, 2023, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. This event included a meet and greet session at La San Pedrana Bar and Grill, where the BFFA Board of Directors representing the north and south of Belize was introduced. Those who attended this meeting shared positive feedback, and the BFFA received unwavering support. Fourteen guides attended, 13 from San Pedro and one from Sarteneja Village, Corozal. Fishing lodge managers and other island community members were also in attendance.

The membership drive continued throughout the country, and meetings were conducted in Placencia Village in southern Belize. A total of 20 guides were recruited from the area: nine from Placencia Village, two from Hopkins Village, four from Independence Village, one from Hopeville Village, one from Monkey River Village, and three from Punta Gorda Town. All in total, 34 members were signed up in 2023, with the rest in January 2024.

The other membership meetings were held in the four major coastal communities in the north and central zones of the country. Ten members were recruited from Sarteneja Village, Corozal, seven from Caye Caulker Village, four from Hopkins Village, three from Belize City, and two additional members from San Pedro. These recruiting events brought the total number of BFFA memberships to 60.

The next step is to conduct a planning meeting for 2024 and then address all issues gathered during the sessions, particularly regarding the continued use of gillnets in Belize’s coastal waters. The lack of enforcement by authorities, which affects flat fishing activities, will also be discussed. Other topics will include the problem of habitat destruction by coastal development, fishing pressure, professionalism, and ethics in fishing, to mention a few.

The Belize Flats Fishery Association thanks all flats fishing guides for their interest and participation. Some fishing lodges acknowledged include El Pescador Lodge and Villas, Blue Bonefish Lodge and Villas, Cayo Frances, Garbutt’s Fishing Lodge, and Action Belize for their interest and continued support.

