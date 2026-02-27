Barge Activity Near Mexico Rocks Raises Environmental Concerns

Barge activity near the Mexico Rocks protected area in northern Ambergris Caye has once again drawn public concern, months after a controversial dredging project in the area came under heavy scrutiny. The dredging initiative, approved in June 2025, was intended to facilitate the passage of barges transporting construction materials and other goods. At the time, tourism stakeholders and environmental advocates questioned the decision, arguing that the area is environmentally sensitive and that such activity could jeopardize coral formations within the nearby marine reserve.

On February 23rd, residents reported that a barge became stuck in the shallow waters near the site, allegedly disturbing seabed sediments. Images and videos shared online appeared to show the vessel aground, with sediment plumes drifting toward the barrier reef.

According to local tour guides, sediment displacement in reef environments can result in coral smothering, bleaching, and long-term degradation if excessive amounts settle on coral structures. The concern is that strong sea currents may carry the disturbed material toward the reef system.

Environmental authorities, including the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, were reportedly notified of the incident. However, no official response had been issued up to press time. The San Pedro Town Council was also informed, but Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez did not comment.

The project had previously generated debate after it was revealed in July 2025 that the Mayor had issued a letter of no objection supporting the dredging activity. The Hol Chan Marine Reserve also provided a no-objection letter, explaining that the project involved a small-scale dredging operation to remove approximately 4,000 cubic yards of material to create an access channel for barges. Reserve management has maintained that the dredging site lies outside the protected zone under its jurisdiction, which formed the basis for its approval.

Despite those assurances, residents remain concerned about the cumulative impact of such activities near Mexico Rocks, a marine protected area recognized as an important component of the Belize Barrier Reef System.

The Department of the Environment has yet to release findings or confirm whether assessments will be conducted to determine if the recent barge incident caused measurable effects on the nearby reef and marine ecosystem.