Perez Clarifies Dredging Work Underway for Boca del Rio Beach Enhancement

A beach enhancement project underway at the Boca del Rio Beach Park has recently drawn attention and concern from residents and stakeholders in San Pedro Town due to dredging activities. The project aims to restore and protect a section of the shoreline that has eroded over the years. It is a joint initiative between the Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez, and the San Pedro Town Council. On Wednesday, November 5th, Perez addressed the public’s concerns and provided details about the beach nourishment project.

Among the first to raise objections were members of the San Pedro Tour Guide Association, who have urged authorities to halt the dredging, warning that it could harm the surrounding marine ecosystem, including the nearby barrier reef. In a statement shared on social media, the Association noted that “the shallow areas surrounding Boca del Rio are naturally designed to act as filters—they help clean and slow down the water as it moves between the lagoon and the open sea.” The post further stated that dredging near the Boca del Rio channel could destroy this natural filtration system, increasing sediment and contaminants that may damage the coral reef.

In response, Perez clarified the project’s purpose, emphasizing that it aims to restore a beach area that has significantly eroded over several decades. He explained that San Pedro’s eastern shoreline lacks a proper beach, something both residents and visitors have long desired. As a result, Secret Beach has become the island’s main recreational area. Perez said enhancing the Boca del Rio Park area will provide an attractive beach option closer to town and support businesses along the eastern coastline. “Boca del Rio Park offers a vital opportunity to develop and sustain a shoreline that will enhance the natural beauty and recreational value of the area for both residents and visitors,” he said.

Perez acknowledged the environmental concerns, saying, “These concerns are valid and have been taken seriously. To that end, all activities related to beach nourishment are being carried out in full compliance with the strict terms and conditions established by the Mining Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources as well as the Department of the Environment.” He added that both agencies are monitoring the work to ensure minimal environmental impact and confirmed that nearby seagrass beds will not be disturbed.

According to Perez, there has been no coordinated effort in the past to restore or maintain this section of beach. He believes the initiative marks a proactive and responsible step toward reversing years of erosion, improving the park’s environment, and enhancing the island’s overall aesthetic appeal.

Once completed, the restored Boca del Rio Beach is expected to enhance Ambergris Caye’s image as a premier tourism destination. “A vibrant and well-maintained beach will draw more visitors, encourage longer stays, and support the local economy, including businesses that depend on tourism,” Perez noted. He added that both his office and the San Pedro Town Council are committed to maintaining transparency and open communication with all stakeholders throughout the project’s implementation.

Despite these assurances, some tour guides and residents remain skeptical, arguing that dredging poses long-term environmental risks. Others have called for greater transparency, stating that such projects should be publicly announced and discussed with the community before they begin.