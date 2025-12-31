Secret Beach to Undergo Beach Rehabilitation Project in 2026

Secret Beach, one of Ambergris Caye’s most popular tourist destinations, is slated to undergo a beach rehabilitation project in 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to address shoreline erosion on the island. Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez confirmed that erosion has been identified at Secret Beach, located northwest of San Pedro Town, prompting plans for a beach nourishment programme. The area continues to attract heavy visitor traffic, particularly during peak tourism periods.

“After visiting the area with other Cabinet members, including the Prime Minister, beach rehabilitation is needed at Secret Beach,” Perez said. He did not provide specific details on the project’s scope or timeline. Still, he noted that all work will be carried out in compliance with environmental regulations set by agencies such as the Department of the Environment.

Perez also emphasized the importance of preserving Secret Beach’s natural appeal. He said authorities are discouraging further dock construction in the area to avoid overdevelopment.

“No more docks in that area. We do not want this area to become like eastern San Pedro,” Perez said. He further advised property owners to reconsider applying for dock permits, adding that there will be no additional overwater structures or aquatic activities that could compromise swimming conditions. “We have to draw the line, as we do not want to lose the charm of Secret Beach,” he added.

Over the past several years, Secret Beach has seen rapid growth. Despite its popularity, the area still lacks basic infrastructure, including electricity, running water, and proper drainage. Perez said discussions are ongoing with Belize Electricity Limited regarding a potential connection to the national power grid.

He noted that such an expansion would require significant investment and that BEL must first determine whether it has the capacity to supply electricity to the developing area.

While the Secret Beach project has not yet commenced, beach rehabilitation efforts are currently ongoing along the eastern coastline of San Pedro Town. These projects target shoreline areas from the Boca del Rio Beach Park south through downtown San Pedro.

A beach nourishment site established in 2022 near San Pedro High School was designed to trap sediments and restore natural shoreline processes. Environmental consultant Valentin Rosado, who oversees the project, said the initiative aims to address decades of erosion along San Pedro’s eastern coast.

Rosado acknowledged that progress may appear slow but explained that the approach relies on nature-based solutions to deliver sustainable, long-term results that restore the island’s natural beaches.