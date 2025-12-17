San Pedro Roadworks Progress North with Drainage Installation Next

The San Pedro Town Council continues road improvements north of San Pedro Town, with grading nearly complete on the stretch from the Secret Beach junction near the gas station to Sapphire Beach ahead of planned drainage works.

Operations Manager Alex Eck provided an update on December 15th, confirming that crews have finished grading from the Blue Dolphin area through the junction to the paved section at the Secret Beach entrance. The project previously used 300 loads of fill material and now received an additional 100 loads to support further expansion north toward the quarry.

According to Eck, crews have completed about 90 percent of the work on the stretch between Sapphire Beach and the Secret Beach junction through systematic grading. He explained that once grading is finished, workers will move on to installing culverts and opening drainage channels. These steps are meant to help water flow freely, reduce potholes, and boost road stability, especially during the rainy season.

Earlier phases of the project used up the initial 300 loads of material, prompting the delivery of an additional 100 loads to keep progress on track without delays. Eck explained the scope of the work, stating, “We’re coming down from Sapphire to reach the Secret Beach junction. We already completed the stretch from Blue Dolphin to Secret Beach. Almost 90 percent of the road has been done. Our plan is to open the drainage system and install culverts to allow water to flow freely from the streets and prevent large potholes. While this is happening, we are still paving Marina Road and have also started work on the south road.”

The completion of drainage works is expected to improve accessibility for residents and visitors, reduce flood risk, and reduce vehicle damage. Future phases include installing culverts, paving selected areas, and continuing road extension toward the quarry. Work on roads south of San Pedro Town is also ongoing, with smoother travel expected by early 2026.

Eck’s message to the public was straightforward. “Be patient. We will get to your area. Just give us a little time.”