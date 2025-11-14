Area Representative weighs in on Silver Palm development in northern Ambergris Caye

A significant new development in northern Ambergris Caye, dubbed Silver Palm, has raised concerns among environmentalists, residents, and local authorities. The proposed community project, planned on a 237-acre island northwest of Ambergris Caye, has come under scrutiny after moving forward without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and despite reported objections from the Belize Fisheries Department and the Ministry of Blue Economy. Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy, Honorable Andre Perez, said island residents were not consulted and argued that such a project is not suitable for this environmentally sensitive area.

Perez told the media that the site is rich in marine life, fragile, and vital to the fly-fishing industry. “I am not in support of it; the community is not in support of it; it is not worth the investment,” Perez said. He questioned the Department of the Environment’s (DOE) vetting process, noting his office was not consulted. “I have to stand with my people and this country. We cannot allow that to happen,” he added.

The project was approved in December 2024 under what was described as a limited-level environmental study rather than a full EIA. DOE Chief Environmental Officer Anthony Mai explained that an EIA was not warranted because the development did not meet the legal threshold for requiring an EIA. He said the DOE reviewed several factors before supporting the project, including the area’s sensitivity, vegetation (mangroves and littoral forests), geology, soil type, and the presence of high bedrock. Pollution risks and potential habitat destruction were also examined. “We considered all of these issues,” Mai said. “The committee believes that the impacts identified within the limited-level studies are avoidable and mitigatable. As such, the Environmental Compliance Plan we prepared has strict conditions under which the developer should undertake the project.” Mai said that under these conditions, the development would have “the least amount of negative impacts” on the environment.

Regarding concerns raised by the Belize Fisheries Department, Mai said an EIA had been requested due to the project’s proximity to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. However, he noted that decisions must follow the law. “I could not arbitrarily decide. The way we screen projects to determine when an EIA is required is based on law, specifically within certain schedules outlined in the law. This project clearly falls within Schedule Two of the EIA Regulations, and therefore, a limited level study is required rather than an EIA,” Mai explained. He added that recommendations from senior government officials also guide such decisions.

The Opposition, under the United Democratic Party, has also demanded clarity regarding the approval process. Leader of the Opposition Honorable Tracy Panton said Belizeans deserve transparency, not “secret deals.” “We therefore demand the immediate release of all documents related to the Silver Palm approval, a public explanation from the Chief Environmental Officer, a moratorium on any further work until a full EIA is done and shared publicly,” her statement read. No documents have been released to date.

The developers have issued no official comments. The project’s vision reportedly includes creating a planned community with essential services and amenities for residents. Developers have said construction will be confined to private property to minimize impacts on surrounding marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

The first phase of the planned subdivision is currently available for viewing at silverpalmbelize.com.