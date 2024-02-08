Sports Illustrated Magazine features Brittany Mahomes in Ambergris Caye photoshoot for 2024 swimsuit edition

Sports Illustrated (SI) Magazine unveiled on Thursday, February 8th, sports team owner Brittany Mahomes as its newest member of their swimsuit family. The well-known magazine recently hosted a photo shoot in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, for their 2024 Swimsuit issue featuring Mahomes. The 28-year-old former college and pro soccer player will debut in the SI Swimsuit publication as a rookie for the magazine’s upcoming May issue.

The shooting for the well-known magazine took place south of San Pedro at the Mahogany Bay Village Resort area. Mahomes will be featured in SI’s 60th swimsuit anniversary issue.

The sports advocate is a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a team in the American professional top-division National Women’s Soccer League, married to the National Football League quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and a proud mother of two. She shared that she is humbled and in disbelief for the opportunity to join the prestigious sports magazine. “I’m just grateful for this opportunity,” said Mahomes.

The now SI model enjoyed her time in Ambergris Caye, shooting her rookie season with her first-ever collaboration with Sports Illustrated. She sent a message aimed at empowering women. “I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” Mahomes said. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you the best version of yourself is what really matters.” She also added a quote from her good friend and famous singer Taylor Swift. “I want people to know they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”

Mahomes has made an impact in the sporting world. As a former soccer player and now a sports team owner, she has increased her social media presence with over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Mahome thanked SI, photographer Derek Kettela, and the magazine’s readers for the opportunity to model her image in this year’s swimsuit issue.

