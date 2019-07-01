Minister of Postal Services and Belize’s Post Master General attend the Caribbean Council of Ministers Meeting and Conference in Cuba

Belmopan. June 28, 2019. Participating in the 17th Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Council of Ministers of Postal Affairs in Havana, Cuba was Belize’s Minister with responsibility for Postal Services, Honorable Edmond Castro.

The theme for the meeting was, “Building on the Pillars of the Caribbean Regional Postal-Sector Strategy”, and the main presentation on key challenges and opportunities facing Caribbean posts was delivered by Secretary General of the Caribbean Postal Union (CPU), Mr. Guillermo Raymond.

Also in Havana, Cuba is Belize’s Postmaster General, Mr. James Gabriel, who attended the 22nd CPU Conference from 26th to 27th June 2019, the theme for which was, “Focus on Opportunities, not on Challenges!”

The Minister and Post Master General will both return home June 29.

